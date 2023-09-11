Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OH, MY WORD!
49.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Does get the free ball away and the 350 is also up for India.
49.5 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is cheeky! Very full and outside off, Virat Kohli gets across the off stump but adjusts brilliantly to change the face of the bat and deflect it past short third man for a boundary. Faheem Ashraf has overstepped as well and a no ball is called. Free Hit coming up for Virat Kohli.
49.4 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Faheem Ashraf bowls this one at 134 clicks and gets it right around the base of middle stump, Virat Kohli just about gets a bat on it.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and outside off, KL Rahul picks it up and flat-bats it down to long on for just another single.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Very full, right in the blockhole on off, Virat Kohli can only manage to dig it out to long on for one more.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Good length outside off, KL Rahul attempts the reverse ramp but miscues it on the off side for a single.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, drilled back but straight to the bowler who makes a sharp stop.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap now! A juicy full toss on the legs, Virat Kohli just uses his wrists and eases it behind square leg for a boundary. The fielders from fine and deep square leg converge but neither can get to it.
48.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That can hardly be considered a catching chance though. Floated up full on middle, KL Rahul hammers it straight back and Iftikhar Ahmed gets both hands out to his left. The ball hits the palms hard and goes toward mid off. They get a single and the umpire is relieved Iftikhar Ahmed got his hands to it.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls it very full on middle. Virat Kohli only manages to firm it down to long off for a single.
Naseem Shah is walking off the field. It seems he has some injury and he will not continue. A big concern for Pakistan especially when Haris Rauf is already injured.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) Gets it over the infield! Short and outside off, Virat Kohli frees his arms and slaps it well over extra cover for a couple of runs.
48.1 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper this over middle, right around the helmet and Kohli misses the pull.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter outside off, cut away late but can't get it past the man at short third.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! KL Rahul showing his full range here. Shaheen Afridi nails the yorker around off, Rahul walks across the stumps and paddles it on the full past the diving man at short fine leg for a boundary.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The carnage is on! Full and outside off, KL Rahul lofts it over the cover region and picks up another boundary. The 200-run stand is also up between these two.
47.3 overs (1 Run) ODI HUNDRED NUMBER 47 FOR VIRAT KOHLI! Short of a length around off, Virat Kohli just bunts it out in front of point for a quick single and gets through for a single. Kohli punches the air in joy and takes off his helmet as well. Kohli just loves the big stage and this is his fourth consecutive hundred at this ground as well, staggering!
47.2 overs (2 Runs) 13,000 ODI runs up for Virat Kohli! Banged in short at the body, Kohli gets inside the line and pulls it down to fine leg for a couple of runs. Kohli also becomes the fastest man to achieve this feat and he moves to 99 as well.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, angling in a bit, Virat Kohli pushes it toward point for no run.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) What a comeback, take a bow KL Rahul! This is floated up full and on the stumps, Rahul leans on a bit and just pushes it gently through mid on. They race back for the second and Rahul gets to his SIXTH ODI HUNDRED. He takes off the helmet and soaks in the applause from the crowd and his teammates, classy knock.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Much better from Naseem Shah as he bowls it quick and full around off. Virat Kohli knocks it down to long off for a single but seems a bit displeased with his shot.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Picked up and dispatched! Attempted slower ball, in the slot a bit and around middle, Virat Kohli gets under it and lofts it over the long on fence for a maximum.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) Hard length over middle and leg at 140 clicks, Virat Kohli nudges it away past square leg and picks up a brace. Kohlu moves into the 90s now.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length outside off, takes pace a bit as well. Virat Kohli looks to stand tall and just lift it over mid off but is undone by the lack of pace.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length angling into middle and leg, hit away on the up in front of mid-wicket by KL Rahul and he picks up a single.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Hard length around off, Virat Kohli stands tall and just checks the pull shot, hitting it down to long on for a couple of runs.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angling into the legs, flicked away to deep square leg for one more.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again and bowled into the pitch over off, Virat Kohli looks to force it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the leg side for a run.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace. Good length over the stumps but the pace is taken off, Virat Kohli comes forward but is beaten all ends up.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) The call is for two and they get it with ease. Back of a length over middle, Virat Kohli nudges it nicely into the gap in front mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Hard length close to the off pole, KL Rahul looks to cut close to the body but chops it past the stumps and to the left of the keeper. Mohammad Rizwan scampers across to make the stop as the batters pick up a single.
Match Reports
- Pakistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
