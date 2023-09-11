Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and straight on middle. KL Rahul drives it to long on for a single to end the over.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one off the bat of KL Rahul! Faheem Ashraf with another slow ball on the hard length but outside off. KL Rahul waits for it and plays it late and in the gap through point. The ball races away to the fence for another boundary. KL Rahul moves to 94 now.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Slow and very full outside off. KL Rahul guides it well through the legs of Shaheen Afridi at short third man for a couple of runs.
44.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is from KL Rahul! Faheem Ashraf bowls another short ball this time outside off. KL Rahul stands tall and lofts it over the infield and over mid off. The ball bounces just short of the fence and crosses the boundary for four.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and in line of leg. Virat Kohli comes forward and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short and on leg. Virat Kohli pulls it away fine of deep square leg who dives to stop the ball. The batters take couple of runs.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one again and full on off. Virat Kohli drives it to mid on for a single to end the over.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and slow on leg. Virat Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a quick couple of runs courtesy of an overthrow.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on top of off. KL Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single. That is good bowling from Naseem Shah.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off again. KL Rahul swings but misses out due to the excess bounce.
43.2 overs (1 Run) On length and outside off. Virat Kohli comes down and slaps it straight back at the bowler. Naseem Shah manages a hand on it and the ball rolls to long off for one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on top of off. KL Rahul punches it to mid off for a single to start the over.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A juicy full toss on leg. KL Rahul comes down the track and nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single to end the over.
42.5 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and on the toes again. KL Rahul flicks it off to deep mid-wicket and he calls for two. Virat Kohli is quick and the batters take a couple of runs.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on the toes. Virat Kohli flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR NOW! Virat Kohli is batting brilliantly here. Iftikhar Ahmed with another short ball on middle and leg. Virat Kohli rocks back and pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket. The ball runs away to the fence for another boundary.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full on the toes. Virat Kohli flicks it lightly to deep square leg for a quick couple of runs.
42.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Iftikhar Ahmed bowls this full and on leg. Virat Kohli dances down the track and muscles the ball over cow corner. The ball sails beyond the fence for a maximum of the first ball. Iftikhar Ahmed is under pressure here.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul is rolling now! Shaheen Afridi bowls this on the hard length and just outside off. KL Rahul is ready for it and he cuts it away with perfect timing through the gap at point. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary to end the over. These two are batting brilliantly here.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the thigh pads. Virat Kohli nudges it to deep square leg for one.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe. Shaheen Afridi bowls this on length and outside off. Virat Kohli comes down the ground and lofts it with no timing towards wide third man. Naseem Shah is sloppy in the deep as he doesn't pick up the ball at all and the batters take a couple of runs.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker length now on middle and leg. KL Rahul digs it out to mid on for a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off. KL Rahul reaches for it and sends it to the fielder at point. Good bowling from Shaheen Afridi.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg. Virat Kohli lofts it over the infield but it lands well short of wide long on. The batters cross for one.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and on the off pole. KL Rahul digs it back to the bowler to end the over.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on middle. Virat Kohli rocks back and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket area for another single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish and on middle and leg. KL Rahul nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on top of off. Virat Kohli slaps it to mid-wicket region for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now and on off. Virat Kohli comes forward and flicks it to mid-wicket.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. KL Rahul cuts it to point for a quick single.
Match Reports
