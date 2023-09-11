Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
38.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery around off, Virat Kohli drills it down to long on and gets across for a single which also brings up his FIFTY. A trademark knock from the former Indian skipper and he gets a thumbs up from his partner as well.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, turning square, KL Rahul goes on the back foot and manages to pull it toward deep mid-wicket for one.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full on off, KL Rahul steps out and hits it straight back to the bowler.
Drinks are on the field now as the players take a breather. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have kept the momentum going and have picked up from where they left yesterday. If this partnership keeps going, India is looking at a very high score on the board. Pakistan has failed to make use of the conditions. They need a few quick wickets towards the end and need to break this partnership as soon as possible. We are approaching the end phase of the innings. Let's see how the game pans out.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, KL Rahul stands tall and plays it with an angled bat toward deep cover-point for a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball and this is smart bowling from Faheem Ashraf. Takes pace off and keeps the length a bit short, KL Rahul forces it toward extra cover.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard again and bowls it over off, KL Rahul hops back a bit to keep it down on the off side.
37.3 overs (0 Run) A bit of an extra bounce! Hard length again outside off, seaming away, KL Rahul looks to cut but is beaten past the outside edge.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length around off and skidding on, Virat Kohli stays back and lets the ball come onto the bat before deflecting it down to third man for a single. Kohli is just a run away now from his 50.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but will do! Faheem Ashraf sees Virat Kohli advancing and pulls the length back nicely. Kohli looks to hit it away but gets an inside edge past the leg stump and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, KL Rahul steps out and flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, staying a touch low as well, KL Rahul keeps it out off the back foot.
36.4 overs (1 Run) A fraction shorter around off, cut away to deep cover-point for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Drifted into middle and getting it to turn away, Virat Kohli blocks it off the front foot.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery around off and turning away, KL Rahul leans on and pats it away through covers for another easy single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg stump, Virat Kohli advances and looks to go big downtown but gets it off the inner half toward wide long on for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Kohli stands tall and hits it away to deep cover for a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it fuller, takes pace off as well, Virat Kohli drives it to mid off this time.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, Virat Kohli steps out and punches it toward cover.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, bowled into the pitch and pushed well outside off, KL Rahul reaches out and slaps it away in front of cover-point for one more.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it shorter around off, Virat Kohli hangs back and dabs it down close to the body toward short third man for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, Virat Kohli with a lovely cover drive but finds the fielder at extra cover to perfection.
