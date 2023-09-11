Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter, nudged away in front of square on the leg side for a single.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back a bit, KL Rahul stays back, opens the bat face and just pushes it to short third man for another single.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up on middle and leg, Virat Kohli clears the front leg and drives it down to long on for one more. The 100-run stand between these two is also up.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up outside off, driving through cover for a single.
34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is an amazing shot! Tossed up again outside off, KL Rahul uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and then with just a flick of the wrist he lofts it against the turn and well over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. 10 runs off the first two deliveries!
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Tossed up outside off, KL Rahul gets a big stride out and gets inside the line before sweeping it well behind square leg for a boundary, putting Shadab Khan under pressure right away.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over middle, Virat Kohli nudges it down on the leg side and looks for one but KL Rahul quickly sends him back.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter one outside off, KL Rahul stays back and dabs it through the cover region for a single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time on off and nipping back in. Virat Kohli looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls to short third. They pick up a single as well.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Short and wide, Virat Kohli throws his hands at the width and slashes it through the hands of the leaping fielder at backward point for a boundary.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and outside off, Virat Kohli punches it down to the cover region.
33.1 overs (1 Run) A FIFTY on his return to the national side for KL Rahul and this has been a very solid knock from him. Fullish length wide of off, driven on the up to sweeper cover for a single.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheekily done by Virat Kohli. Flatter one close to the off stump, Kohli stays back and just opens the bat face at the last moment to guide it fine of third man for another boundary. Another expensive over from Iftikhar Ahmed.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and floats this one up full on the stumps. KL Rahul sweeps it hard down to deep backward square leg for a run. Rahul moves to 49 now.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up outside off, KL Rahul skips down the track and lifts it easily over the extra cover region for a boundary.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted again on off, Virat Kohli wrists it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted around off, Virat Kohli leans on and eases it toward mid on.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a shorter length around off, turning it back in. KL Rahul uses the depth of the crease to punch it through cover for a single.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end the over! Hard length outside off, Virat Kohli stands tall and just runs it down to third man. The fielder at deep point runs around to his left and dives in to save a couple of runs for his side.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but in the gap and there's a fumble in the deep as well. Shorter and outside off, Virat Kohli reaches out and hits it over the point region for a couple of runs more.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) Fullish length around off, Virat Kohli plays a high-elbow cover drive and gets it wide of the man in the deep, picking up a brace in the process as well.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball close to the off stump, Virat Kohli tries to play it late and just dab it past point but ends up getting and inside edge back onto the pads.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off at 143 clicks, Virat Kohli drives it sweetly but straight to mid off.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Good, positive running! Pitched up around off, angling in a bit, KL Rahul punches it on the up to mid off and scampers through for a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away hard off the back foot to deep point for one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) On length around middle and off, KL Rahul pushes it to the left of mid off where Shadab Khan makes a good diving stop.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller one middle, KL Rahul stands tall and just nudges it toward mid on.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, turning into middle and leg, KL Rahul stays back and blocks it out.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away, and cut away to perfection. Slightly short and around off, KL Rahul rocks back and backs away before cutting it late well behind point for a boundary.
30.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! Bowled fuller on off, KL Rahul gets across the off stump and slog-sweeps it well over the square leg fence for a biggie. Rahul starting to attack now.
