Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Shaheen Afridi blocks it off the back foot. Kuldeep Yadav has bowled an amazing over.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Flated up again on leg. Shaheen Afridi blocks it from his front foot.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off. Shaheen Afridi defends it solidily.
Shaheen Afridi is the new batter in.
29.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav with a dream spell and it's all going down in a hurry for Pakistan. A real drag down around middle and leg, Iftikhar Ahmed goes deep in his crease and looks to pull but the ball skids on and Ifikhar gets the timing all wrong. The ball is sliced flat to the right of the bowler and Kuldeep Yadav springs to that side, just about managing to hold on to the ball with both hands.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the pads, flicked away to square leg.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it wide enough! Tosses this one up full and outside off, Iftikhar Ahmed stays deep and frees his arms as he looks for the big heave. The ball goes off the inner half and is lofted toward cow corner. Shardul Thakur runs around from long on but can't get to it and it will be a boundary.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Stump-to-stump bowling from Ravindra Jadeja, and Faheem Ashraf just blocks it out.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Looks for two but has to settle for one. Full and around off, driven along the ground to wide long off for a single.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and at the stumps, Iftikhar Ahmed gets the front leg out of the way and slogs it in front of the man at deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one around off, pushed out toward cover.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, that is a dream delivery! Bowls it quick and on a length around middle. The ball grips and turns sharply, shooting up off the deck as well. Iftikhar Ahmed is left bamboozled and KL Rahul does well to take it high to his right.
28.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked away behind square leg for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Floated full and around middle, Iftikhar Ahmed strides forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full and outside off, driven nicely through extra cover by Faheem Ashraf for a single.
Faheem Ashraf is the new batter in.
27.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Kuldeep Yadav picks up his third wicket. This is floated up on a fullish length around off. Shadab Khan just leans forward and bit and lofts it without much purpose or timing toward wide long on. Shardul Thakur from long on moves to his right and settles under it to take a good catch. Pakistan really reeling at the moment.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, slower too around off, Iftikhar Ahmed plays it off the back foot toward cover and picks up another run.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it around leg, Shadab Khan sits down and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted on a fullish length around off, Shadab Khan is drawn forward and he gets it off the outer half toward backward point.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter one at 98 clicks and around off, Iftikhar Ahmed taps it in front of Shubman Gill at cover-point.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length on off, sliding on, Iftikhar Ahmed plays it off the back foot to point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Shadab Khan comes forward and chips it down to long off for a single.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, cut away in front of point for a couple of runs. Good running!
26.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, turning away a touch, Iftikhar Ahmed stays back and pushes it toward cover-point for a run.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on the stumps, flicked away to mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on the stumps again, Shadab Khan defends it back to the bowler.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Shadab Khan leans forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
25.4 overs (3 Runs) Lovely delivery! Tossed up nicely on off and middle and the googly just turns away sharply. Iftikhar Ahmed looks to lean on and play at it but gets a faint outside edge that goes off the keeper's pads and over the head of Rohit Sharma at first slip. Sharma chases it down and the batters get three runs.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker on a nagging length and around middle. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back and across to block.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one on the leg peg and this one turns in quickly, Iftikhar Ahmed goes on the back foot to keeps it out on the on side.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Floated full and on leg stump, Iftikhar Ahmed flicks it straight to Virat Kohli at mid-wicket.
