Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (1 Run) On length and on off. KL Rahul punches it with good timing to deep cover for a single to end the over.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Virat Kohli drives it to deep cover for another single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Full again and outside off. Virat Kohli miscues it back to Shaheen Afridi.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On length and on middle. KL Rahul punches it to cover for one.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Shaheen Afridi bowls this fuller and outside off. KL Rahul stands back and slaps it with impeccable timing through the gap at deep point. The ball has enough pace on it to race away to the boundary for four runs.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Short and quick on off. Virat Kohli pushes it to the cover region for a quick single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Uppish again and on top of off. KL Rahul has watchfully blocked it out. A good over from Iftikhar Ahmed.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off. KL Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up and outside off. Virat Kohli slices it to deep point for yet another single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on the leg stump. KL Rahul dances down and lofts it to long on region for another single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off pole. KL Rahul drives it to mid off.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. KL Rahul cuts it well to deep point for a couple of runs.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on the thigh pads. Virat Kohli tries to flick it and he appears to miss it as the ball sails to the keeper. There is a loud appeal which is turned down by the umpire. Babar Azam has reviewed it. The UltraEdge shows a flat line when the ball is next to the bat and Pakistan have lost both their reviews.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and on the thigh pads. Virat Kohli blocks it on the onside.
27.4 overs (2 Runs) On length again and outside off. Virat Kohli reaches and gets the toe end of the bat to drive the ball to deep covers for a couple of runs.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary! Naseem Shah is unlucky here. He bowls this short with a hint of outswing. Virat Kohli tries to guide it to the off side but manages an outside edge. There is no slip and the ball races away to the thrid man fence for the first boundary of the day.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On length and on the pads. The ball rolls away to square leg after an inside edge onto the pads from KL Rahul. The batters cross for one.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Short and quick on top of off. Virat Kohli guides it towards point for a single to begin the over.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Faheem Ashraf bowls this on a good length and on top of off. KL Rahul pushes it back to the bowler for a dot ball to end the over.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On length and on the thigh pads. KL Rahul nudges it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. KL Rahul punches it to the fielder at cover. Virat Kohli rejects the single from the other end.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Hit the hard length again and just on top of off. Virat Kohli guides it to thrid man for yet another single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. KL Rahul punches it with good timing to the fielder at deep cover for another single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On length and outside off. Virat Kohli guides it to third man for a quick single to start the over.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Shot and outside off. Virat Kohli punches it to deep cover for a single to end a really good over by Naseem Shah.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the hard length again, and swinging away. Virat Kohli tries to block it but misses out due to the out swing as the ball goes to the keeper.
25.4 overs (1 Run) On length and on the thigh pads. KL Rahul nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single to get off strike.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Naseem Shah bowls this fuller on off and the swings out really late. KL Rahul attempts to drive it but is beaten all ends up as the ball sails just past the off stump and to the keeper.
25.2 overs (0 Run) On the hard length again angling on the pads. KL Rahul pushes it back to Naseem Shah.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On length and on the pads. KL Rahul has blocked it from his crease back to the bowler.
