Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
23.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Looks dead straight and it is given! Agha Salman has reviewed it though.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up full on off, hit away down to long on for a single.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Nagging length on off, Iftikhar Ahmed goes on the back foot to defend.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Agha Salman brings out the sweep and plays it over the square leg region for one more.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely floated up on the legs, Agha Salman nudges it gently to mid-wicket.
23.1 overs (1 Run) A real half-tracker goes unpunished! Dragged down around off, Iftikhar Ahmed rocks back and pulls it straight toward deep mid-wicket for only a single.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) On the stumps, Agha Salman gets inside the line and paddles it 'round the corner for a couple of runs.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery around off, Agha Salman keeps it out to extra cover.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, flicked away to mid-wicket for a quick single by Iftikhar Ahmed.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked away through the cover region for a single.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary! Tossed up around off, Agha Salman reaches out in front of him and slogs it high toward cow corner. The ball trickles into the fence.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Sloppy fielding from Shubman Gill. Short and wide, turning away, Iftikhar Ahmed taps it in front of point where Gill fumbles and allows the single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A lovely delivery to end the over, just a single off it. Flights it up on a nagging length around off and it is the googly that goes across the right-hander. Agha Salman leans on to defend but is well beaten.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, on middle, Agha Salman leans on and pushes it back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full on middle, Iftikhar Ahmed pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter one on off stump, Iftikhar Ahmed rocks back and looks to pull it away hard but miscues it completely off the toe end.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter around off, Iftikhar Ahmed tentatively defends it off the back foot.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, floated up on off and turning in, Iftikhar Ahmed goes on the back foot to play it on the on side.
Oh, no! Play will be halted for a while as Agha Salman has been injured. The ball hit his face after deflecting from the upper edge of his bat and there is a bruise under his right eye. The medics and physio are on the field and tending to him. Hope he is okay. There will be a mandatory concussion test conducted and he has his helmet on. Looks like he will continue as the medics and physios are giving him some instructions. It is confirmed that he will continue and play resumes. A lot of injury scares for Pakistan in this match.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Agha Salman has injured himself badly here. Full and quick from Jadeja outside off, Salman gets across and gets inside the line, trying to paddle it fine but gets a top edge right into the face and as he is not wearing a helmet, the ball crashes into the nose.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off, Iftikhar Ahmed backs away and caresses it through the cover region for a run.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, turning away from off, Iftikhar Ahmed punches it off the back foot to extra cover.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Flights it a bit and bowls it on middle, Agha Salman leans on and drives it down to long off for one more.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off and sliding on, eased away in front of point for another single.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a quicker one, full and on off, Agha Salman punches it off the front foot through covers and picks up a single.
