Pakistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on leg. Agha Salman drives it to long on for a single. 20 overs are up and Pakistan are at 79 with a loss of 4 wickets.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on leg. Iftikhar Ahmed nudges it to mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Floated up by Kuldeep Yadav and turning away from off. Iftikhar Ahmed tries to defend it but is beaten by the spin.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off pole. Iftikhar Ahmed has blocked it solidly.
Iftikhar Ahmed walks out to bat now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Very full from Kuldeep Yadav and straight on middle and off. Fakhar Zaman tries to muscle this over the on side but he has missed it completely as the ball crashes into the stumps. Kuldeep Yadav celebrates and Fakhar Zaman is disappointed with the shot he played. What a ball from Kuldeep Yadav as he gets his first wicket of the game. Pakistan are 4 wickets down.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Fakhar Zaman pushes it to the left of the bowler.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on top of off. Fakhar Zaman pulls it to deep square leg for a single to end the over.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on the pads. Fakhar Zaman misses the flick as the ball hits his pads.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter now outside off. Fakhar Zaman blocks it on the off side.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Hardik Pandya bowls this fuller and outside off. Fakhar Zaman lofts it over mid-wicket and the ball bounces just short of the fence before crossing it for four runs.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Agha Salman drives it to deep point region for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On length and on leg. Agha Salman nudges it towards mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on the off pole. Fakhar Zaman tries to block it but the ball rolls away to point after catching an outside edge.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted up and on middle. Agha Salman drives it to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off. Agha Salman blocks it watchfully.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle. Fakhar Zaman sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped! Kuldeep Yadav bowls this full and on the off pole. Fakhar Zaman manages an outer edge to Rohit Sharma at slip who had to dive to take that catch but couldn't hold on to it.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up just outside off. Fakhar Zaman drives it to mid on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Agha Salman leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and on top of middle. Fakhar Zaman nudges it to mid-wicket for a single. The first of the over.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on leg. Fakhar Zaman advances down but misses the shot as the ball hits his pads before rolling away.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Fakhar Zaman doesn't attempt a shot for this ball.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On length and on off. Fakhar Zaman blocks it back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Fakhar Zaman shoulder arms it as the ball goes to the keeper.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shardul Thakur bowls this on the good length and swinging in towards off. Agha Salman tries to block it but is beaten on the outside edge.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and on leg. Fakhar Zaman flicks it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the off pole. Fakhar Zaman blocks it solidly from his crease.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short and slow on the pads. Fakhar Zaman tries to flick it but he misses as the ball hits his pads. A light appeal and it is turned down by the umpire.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Agha Salman slices it towards deep point for another single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on the thigh pads. Fakhar Zaman nudges it too deep mid-wicket for a single.
