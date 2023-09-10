Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump at 140 clicks, KL Rahul plays a firm straight drive but straight to mid off.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Releases the pressure with that shot. Back to over the wicket and banged in short around off. The ball just sits up and KL Rahul pulls it crisply in front of square for a boundary.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot now! A touch fuller and attacking the pads, KL Rahul watchfully nudges it to short mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, KL Rahul stays on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, angling into the legs, KL Rahul pushes it to the left of short mid-wicket where the fielder makes a sharp stop.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls it on a hard length outside off. KL Rahul stays back and looks to cut but chops it back onto the deck.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) A high full toss now, dropping onto middle, Virat Kohli works it away down to wide long on for a couple of runs more.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one outside off, KL Rahul rocks back and cuts it in front of square on the off side for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Looped up, full and on the pads, KL Rahul clips it 'round the corner and comes back for the second run with ease.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off stump, Virat Kohli leans on and just drives it down to long off for an easy single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Nagging length again outside off, KL Rahul goes back and across and pushes it through the cover region for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, on off and turning away, KL Rahul is drawn forward and just about manages to keep it out.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, nudged away through backward square leg for a single by KL Rahul
KL Rahul walks in to bat now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A straightforward catch and a wicket right away in his return spell for Shaheen Afridi. Afridi steams in and pitches this one right up around off but takes pace off. Shubman Gill leans on for the drive but is through his shot early. The ball holds up a bit and Gill ends up just chipping it to Agha Salman at short extra cover for a simple chance and the fielder makes no mistake. Gill departs after a solid knock and India have lost both their openers in quick succession.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and angling across, Virat Kohli leans on and drives it square toward deep cover for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length over middle and leg, Virat Kohli nudges it down toward square leg.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, Virat Kohli plays a high-elbow drive and firms it to mid off.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect length around middle and leg, Virat Kohli plays it late and nudges it to square leg.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Virat Kohli stands tall and punches it down to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, turning away from off, Virat Kohli works it off the back foot to mid on.
A loud cheer from the crowd as Virat Kohli walks out to bat at number 3.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A brilliant catch in the deep from Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan does get his man. Tosses this one up on a fuller length around off, turning it away. Rohit Sharma looks to just reach out and loft it inside-out over extra cover but ends up chipping over wide mid off. Ashraf at long off runs to his left and takes a good tumbling catch with both hands. A huge relief for Shadab and Pakistan as the destructive Indian skipper departs.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Shubman Gill jams it down to long on and turns the strike over.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again, cut away hard off the back foot and behind point for a couple of runs.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter outside off, turning away, Shubman Gill waits on the back foot and taps it to backward point.
Time for some refreshments as drinks are on the field now. The Indian batters have dominated so far and are dealing in boundaries here. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have brought up their fifties and are looking in good touch out there in the middle. India are looking at a very high total from here. The bowlers ave failed to bowl to their strengths. Naseem Shah bowled a good spell but with no such support from the other end. Pakistan should look for wickets out here as there are many other batters to come. Some quick wickets might help to restrict India from posting a high total on the board. Either way, it will be an interesting match to watch.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back a touch and bowls it around off, angling it back in. Rohit Sharma is late on the shot but manages to defend it to cover-point.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On a length around off and this is the off-cutter that nips back in. Shubman Gill tucks it away behind square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A steep bouncer this over middle and at 144 clicks, Shubman Gill stays under it and Mohammad Rizwan does well to leap up and collect it.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Slower one, pitched up on the stumps, Rohit Sharma works it away gently in front of mid-wicket and scampers through for the run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, a bit of an uneven bounce there. Shubman Gill waits and just taps it away past point for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, hitting the top of off, Shubman Gill stands tall and solidly blocks it out on the off side.
