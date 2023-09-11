Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
UPDATE 8.09 pm IST (2.39 pm GMT) - Oh, no! The covers are coming on. There is a bit of a drizzle and the umpires are taking the players off the field. Slowly but surely, it is getting a bit heavier as well. Another unwanted break in play but all we can do is wait. Stay tuned for further updates.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Mohammad Rizwan comes forward and drives it towards covers for a single to end the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and swinging away from around the top of the off stump. Mohammad Rizwan tries to play it close to the body but seems to have missed the connection. The keeper and the bowler appeal but the umpire has turned it down. Rohit Sharma has gone for the review at the last second and the UltraEdge shows a flat line. The ball tracking confirms that the impact is outside the line of the off stump and India lose both their reviews.
Mohammad Rizwan walks in at number 4.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a ball from Hardik Pandya. He bowls this fuller and swinging in onto the off stump. Babar Azam was left confused by the ball as he put his bat forth trying to drive it on the off side. The ball goes through the gate and smashes into the stumps and Hardik Pandya has got the big wicket of the number 1 batter in ODI cricket right now. Pakistan are looking in trouble now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya bowls this on a good length and on off and middle. Babar Azam blocks it again. A good over from Hardik Pandya so far.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the hard length again this time on top of off. Babar Azam pushes it back to the left of the bowler.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On length and straight on middle. Babar Azam blocks it watchfully back to the bowler.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.0 overs, Pakistan, chasing a target of 357, are 44/2. The live updates of Pakistan vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, Pakistan vs India, Pakistan vs India live score, Pakistan vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.