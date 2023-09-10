Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery around off, Rohit Sharma defends it out with soft hands.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full and outside off, driven down to long off for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma leans on and pushes it down to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up around off, Sharma eases it to covers.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A half-volley now outside off, Rohit Sharma frees his arms and drives it away square past point for another boundary. Shadab Khan under immense pressure here!
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma has taken a real liking to Shadab Khan here. A juicy full toss on off stump, Sharma gets under it and smokes it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. FIFTY up for the Indian skipper and he now looks in a punishing mood as well. This is his 50th ODI fifty as well, remarkable!
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one, spilled down leg, Shubman Gill nudges it to the left of the keeper who springs to that side and makes the stop.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off at 144 clicks, Shubman Gill times the cover drive to perfection but finds the man at extra cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Perfect length, right in the channel and takes pace off as well. Shubman Gill strides out and defends it to cover.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length, on off stump, pushed out on the off side by Shubman Gill.
13.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Oh, dear, it's going from bad to worse hear for Pakistan. Haris Rauf steams in and bangs it in way too short and outside off as the bail sails over the keeper's head and into the fence. The 100 comes up for India as well.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short at the body, Shubman Gill gets inside the line and plays a stylish half-pull through backward square leg for a couple of runs.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up right in the slot around off at 149 clicks, Shubman Gill mistimes the drive back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class batting from Rohit Sharma and 19 runs come off Shadab's first over! Short again and offers width as well, Sharma goes on the back foot and cuts it late behind point for a boundary.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again, even bigger this time around! Poor from Shadab Khan though as he bowls a half-tracker around off. Sharma pulls it off the back foot and does so in front of square, sending the ball sailing over the ropes for a biggie.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy pickings! Dragged down around middle, Rohit Sharma picks the length early, rocks back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
12.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY up for Shubman Gill, a thundering knock thus far from the young man. Floated up on a length and around off, Gill pushes it down to long off and picks up a run. Gill will now look to press on.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on off and turning away, Rohit Sharma stands tall and eases it through the cover region for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a nicely flighted delivery around off, Shubman Gill leans on and strokes it away to deep cover for a single. Gill moves on to 49 now.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge! Pacy delivery, banged in a bit around off and Rohit Sharma looks to take it on. Sharma is hurried and the ball flies off the top edge down to third man for four runs.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed! Length ball around off, Rohit Sharma clears the front leg and swings hard at it. The ball goes off the toe end to the left of Haris Rauf who gets a hand on it but the batters get two runs as the ball rolls toward long off.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, punched off the back foot toward cover.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up around off, swinging it in and at 145 clicks. Rohit Sharma punches it right back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Right around the top of off at 141 clicks, Shubman Gill tucks it to mid-wicket. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Gill manages to cross over with ease.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a shortish ball around off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and plays it late, dabbing it down to third man for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Takes place off and floats it outside off, Rohit Sharma hangs back and just nudges it down to third man for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, Gill pats it away sweetly to sweeper cover and picks up a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Shorter one around the hips, Shubman Gill plays it late and just tickles it fine down to fine leg and beats the fielder for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A bit slower and outside off, Rohit Sharma stays back and just taps it down to third man for one more.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one back of a length and close to the off pole, Shubman Gill hops and plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length, angling into middle and leg, Shubman Gill nudges it down toward square leg.
