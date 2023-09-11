Pakistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Babar Azam leans on and drives it well but straight to covers.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another one in the channel around off and nipping away, Babar Azam decides to leave this one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! Pitches this one up right in that corridor of uncertainty and gets the ball to swing away sharply. Babar Azam tries to play at it but it is just unplayable and the ball flies past the outside edge.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket now and bowls it on length around middle, swinging back in a long way. Babar Azam loses his shape and gets struck on the pads. A loud appeal from Jasprit Bumrah but the keeper says that it is going down leg. Good decision not to review this one.
The skipper, Babar Azam walks in to bat at number 3.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The dangerous Jasprit Bumrah strikes early! Lovely delivery as Bumrah bowls this a bit fuller at 141 clicks, angling it on to middle. The ball though pitches and seams awat beautifully and Imam-ul-Haq is caught on the crease. Imam pushes at it and gets an outside edge thta goes straight into the bread basket of Shubman Gill at second slip and Gill pouches it safely with both hands.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Bowled from around the wicket at 141 clicks, on a shortish length and around off. Imam-ul-Haq stays back to defend.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in a bit over middle and off at 147 clicks, Imam-ul-Haq gets hurried but manages to pull it wide of mid on for a quick single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around off, slanting it across the off stump, Imam-ul-Haq defends it late toward backward point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quick just outside the off stump. Imam-ul-Haq shoulder arms as the ball is collected by the keeper.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on the fifth stump line, left alone by Imam-ul-Haq.
A slight halt in play as the landing area at Mohammed Siraj's end is a bit damp. The umpire calls out for the saw dust and the repair work is done quickly. We are good to continue.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time outside off and angling across, Imam-ul-Haq shoulders arms at it. There seems to be a bit of an issue with the landing area.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Imam-ul-Haq goes onto the back foot and defends it to point.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hits the length hard and bowls it outside off, the ball just keeps on going with the angling and it is a brilliant take from Ishan Kishan in front of second slip.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls a beauty! Pitches this one up on the fourth stump line, angling it but gets the ball to shape away. Fakhar Zaman is drawn forward to drive but the ball zips past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (3 Runs) Fuller and at the stumps, swinging back in at 143 clicks, Imam-ul-Haq plays it late and works it away through wide mid on. Rohit Sharma chases it down and saves a run for his side.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another top-class delivery and good temparament from Imam-ul-Haq. Hard length close to the off stump and angling across, Imam just plays inside the line again.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Finally! Back of a length around the hips, Imam-ul-Haq nudges it in front of square leg.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Good length right around the top of off and this one seams away sharply. Imam-ul-Haq plays inside the line of the ball and still the Pakistani batters can't get a bat to Bumrah's deliveries.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller length again at 141 clicks but swings down the leg side. Left alone for a wide.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect length, tighter on off stump and straightening a bit off the deck as well. Imam-ul-Haq makes a watchful leave.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Prodigious movement that time around. Hard length around off, Fakhar Zaman plays inside the line and the ball moves away late but Ishan Kishan does well to pouch it.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, tucked away nicely to deep backward square leg for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over off stump and at 144 clicks, Imam-ul-Haq hops back and defends it onto the deck.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched away and Imam-ul-Haq is off the mark in fine fashion. Slightly short and wide, Imam pounces on the width and cuts it late past point for a boundary, the first of the chase.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, swinging back into the left-hander, Imam-ul-Haq punches it on the up to mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hard length, looking to angle it across but pushes it well outside the off stump, wide called.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, close to the off stump and at 141 clicks. This one nips back in off the deck and Imam-ul-Haq does well to keep it out on the off side.
Mohammed Siraj is brought into the attack from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Ends a testing first over with a ripper of a delivery! On a hard length on off stump, moving away a bit and this one semas away late as well. Fakhar Zaman is foreced to play at it but is beaten on the outside edge. Just the five wides off the first over then.
0.5 over (0 Run) A touch fuller in the channel and seaming away again, Fakhar Zaman makes a good leave this time around.
0.4 over (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Good length around off, seaming away late, Fakhar Zaman just looks to have a poke at it but the ball goes past the outside edge.
0.4 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Loses his radar now does Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan are underway! Full again and it is the inswinger to the left-hander but it is spilled well down leg. Ishan Kishan can't get to it and the ball runs away to the fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes full now at 142 clicks, on leg stump and swinging in. Fakhar Zaman misses the flick and gets wrapped on the pads. Bumrah is a bit excited for the LBW but that's going down leg.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another one that swings away from Fakhar Zaman but this is a lot wider and keeps a bit low as well. Fakhar Zaman doesn't play at it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off well does Jasprit Bumrah! This is bowled on a perfect length on off stump and the ball swings away from the left-hander. Fakhar Zaman watchfully lets it through to the keeper.
