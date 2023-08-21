The Indian cricket team selectors have put their trust on young batter Tilak Varma by selecting the southpaw for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. It is worth noting that a total of four players -- Tilak, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Rinku Singh -- made their India debut recently. Among them, only Tilak is the player who has got a place in the 17-member Indian team, including reserve Sanju Samson, for the continental event that will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar has revealed the reason behind the selection panel's picking of Tilak.

"Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure. He is also a left-hander," said Agarkar in a press conference.

In the recently concluded India-West Indies T20I series, Tilak impressed with his composure and maturity on the field, putting a big prize on his wicket. In five matches, he scored 173 runs at an average of 57.66, with one half-century and a strike rate of around 139.

Talking about the 2023 Asia Cup, the tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

