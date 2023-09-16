India's star opener Shubman Gill, who slammed a century in their Asia Cup Super Four match, said that if he had played his innings normally then India would have won the match against Bangladesh. Gill's 121 off 133 balls was exceptional. But it was not enough to carry India past Bangladesh's 265/8. Gill's thunderous knock of 121 runs and Axar Patel's fighting 42 went in vain as Bangladesh fought back to end their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high by beating finalists India in their Asia Cup Super Four 2023 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

"When I got out actually .... something you miscalculated and I think this there was a miscalculation from my side. If I had batted a bit normally and not that aggressively I think we should have been able to get over the line. But these are the learning for us. Sometimes you misunderstood the situation and I did the same ....I have to learn from this. This wasn't final for us and we have to learn from this," Shubman Gill said in a post-match press conference.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy shone brightly, both scoring remarkable half-centuries, while the Bangladesh pacers demonstrated their mettle with great precision in their deliveries to successfully defend the total.

Axar scored a vital 42 off 34 deliveries. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three while Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped 2 wickets.

Gill single-handedly took India closer to the triumph with a 133-ball 121. But it was Bangladesh who held their nerves and pulled off a narrow victory against India in the Asia Cup.

"We discussed how to cut short dot balls. The wicket was slow and the ball was turning so it was not easy to take singles on this pitch. We have to manage our recovery during the World Cup as many matches in north India and winters will hit that time so we have to manage things during break time between matches," he added.

Gill praised Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan who played a fighting knock of 80 runs.

"Shakib played well from Bangladesh since this was the point he pulled the match away from us," Gill said.

India will next take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

