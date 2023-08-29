India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup, which will kick-start from Wednesday in Multan. India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday announced that the 31-year-old batter, who was named in the squad after recovering from his injury, will not be available for the first two matches against Pakistan and Nepal. Earlier during the squad announcement, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had told the media that Rahul was suffering from a slight niggle.

"KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.

"The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games," Dravid added.

Dravid also informed that batter Shreyas Iyer is fit and has "ticked all the boxes" during the practice session.

"Shreyas Iyer has ticked all the boxes in the practice session. We'll give him game time in the Asia Cup," said Dravid.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BCCI wrote, "KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India's first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

UPDATE



KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India's first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2023

The first match of Asia Cup will be played between co-hosts Pakistan and Nepal in Multan on Wednesday. Team India will be opening their campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.