India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Kusal Mendis defends it off his front door as the ball rolls away towards cover.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Kusal Mendis leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Edged but short! Mohammed Siraj bowls this on length and in line of off. Kusal Mendis tries to defend it but nicks the ball on the outside edge. Kusal Mendis is lucky as the ball dips just at the right moment as Virat Kohli was getting into a catching position.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and over middle. Kusal Mendis catches an outside edge onto his pads.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off. Dunith Wellalage drives it to cover for a single to get to the other end.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On length and just outside off. This one kept low and missed the off stump as Dunith Wellalage left it alone.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On length and on pads. Dunith Wellalage flicks it away towards mid-wicket for a single to end the over. A good over for Sri Lanka.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, and on the stumps. Kusal Mendis blocks it as the ball rolls away to the off side for a quick single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Jasprit Bumrah with a length delivery on off. Kusal Mendis is lucky to have caught the outside edge which didn't carry to the fielder at slip. The ball rolls away wide of slip all the way to the third man fence for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full again on leg. Kusal Mendis has blocked it solidly.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Jasprit Bumrah bowls this short and wide outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on top of the bounce and cuts it over point and all the way to the fence for four runs.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and straight on middle. Kusal Mendis drives it wide of mid off. The fielder there makes a good stop and the ball rolls away towards long on. The fielder stops it as the batters run two.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Dunith Wellalage backs out from the shot and lets the ball go to the keeper. Another good over from Mohammed Siraj.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle and leg. Dunith Wellalage flicks it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length over off. Dunith Wellalage tries to cut it close to his body but is beaten by the bounce.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On the good length gain outside off. Dunith Wellalage doesn't want to play this one as the ball travels to the keeper.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Dunith Wellalage is left surprised by the excessive bounce.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads. Kusal Mendis flicks it over the infield towards deep square leg for one to begin the over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer outside off from around the wicket to end the over. Dunith Wellalage doesn't offer any shot as he watches it go to the keeper.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the thigh pads. The ball rolls away towards fine leg after deflecting off Kusal Mendis's pads. The batters take a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and angling on the pads. Kusal Mendis pats it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Full again and straight on off. Kusal Mendis blocks it solidly.
6.2 overs (3 Runs) Fuller and on the pads from Jasprit Bumrah. Dunith Wellalage just nudges it towards deep square leg. The fielder has a long chase and manages to stop the ball. The batters have run three.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Dunith Wellalage opts not to play this one as it carries to the keeper.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off just swinging in on the left-hander. Dunith Wellalage drives it to mid off with good timing for a single to get off the mark. Another good over from Mohammed Siraj.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Dunith Wellalage doesn't offer a shot for this one.
Dunith Wellalage is the new batter.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Siraj has his fifer and is in the 3rd over of his first spell. What an amazing display of bowling. He bowls this fuller and on the stumps. The ball just nips away after bouncing and beats Dasun Shanaka as he tries to drive it down the ground. The ball crashes into the off stump confirming the wicket of the skipper. Mohammed Siraj hits his favourite Siuu celebration. India is at a very strong position as Sri Lanka is six down.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Dasun Shanaka threw his bat at it but couldn't quite connect. Beaten again!
5.2 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! Another full ball by Mohammed Siraj swinging away from off. Dasun Shanaka tries to drive it but is beaten again.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Mohammed Siraj bowls this fuller and swinging away just outside off. Dasun Shanaka tries to block it but is beaten by the swing as the ball just goes past the outside edge. Mohammed Siraj is pumped up as he appeals.
