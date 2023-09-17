India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, we thought after a delayed start due to rain we would get to see some good cricket by both teams but it ended up being a very short first innings, with India bowling Sri Lanka out for 50 runs in 15.2 overs. Shocking right? It was a day to remember for the pacers as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya made sure they took all the 10 wickets. The target for India is 51 runs and they have 50 overs to get to it. The required run rate is just over 1. Grab a cup of coffee as we bring you the run chase soon. Until then, sit tight.
The man of the moment, Mohammed Siraj, is in for a chat. He says that this feels like a dream. Mentions that he had a similar start against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum. Shares that he tried to keep it simple and looked to execute his lines and lengths. States that his intention was to make the batter play and draw him forward. Adds that he tries to swing the ball in white-ball cricket.
There is nothing but praise for the Indian bowling unit. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over itself dismissing Kusal Perera for a duck. Mohammed Siraj took things into his hands in his 2nd over back and took 4 wickets. After that there was no recovery by the Lankans and the Indian bowlers were all over them. Mohammed Siraj completed his fifer by bowling over Dasun Shanaka, the opposition skipper followed by the wicket of Kusal Mendis in the same way. After that, it was Hardik Pandya who bowled a well-directed bouncer to dismiss Dunith Wellalage and gave India another breakthrough. Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan were sent back by him too ending the innings. A comprehensive performance by the bowlers and fielders did not allow Sri Lanka to go over the 50. We saw the pacers perform as expected along with some good catches by the fielders. Overall, India dominated Sri Lanka in the first innings.
Honestly, not much to say about the batting of Sri Lanka. They were put on the back foot in the first over itself as Kusal Perera was dismissed for a duck. After that, they never seemed to be in control of the game at any point. The 4th over which was bowled by Mohammed Siraj bruised the Lankans badly as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the same over. 4-wickets in one over was a lot to recover from as by that time the Lankans were already 5-wickets down. The skipper, Dasun Shanaka was the next one to be dismissed for a duck by Siraj again. After that, the youngster Dunith Wellalage and Kusal Mendis tried to take control of the innings slowly but Kusal Mendis's innings came to an end after a long struggle. Dunith Wellalage was the next to walk back to the pavilion soon after which brought the tail out in the middle. Pramod Madushan and Matheesha Pathirana were cleaned up by Hardik Pandya in successive balls bringing an end to the innings. None of the batters except Kusal Mendis could cross the 15-run mark and 5 batters were dismissed for ducks. A very disappointing batting performance by Sri Lanka.
Unbelievable from India! Hardik Pandya leads his team back to the pavilion after cleaning up the Lankans. The pacers had a good outing as they cleaned Sri Lanka up for 50 runs and just over 15 overs in the Asia Cup final 2023. Siraj destroyed the Lankan top order single-handedly and he looked on a different level today.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Done and dusted in a flash! Hardik Pandya bowls this one back of a length around off. Matheesha Pathirana stays back and pushes tentatively at it. The ball goes off the outer half to the left of point where Ishan Kishan takes a good catch. Pathirana departs the first ball and Pandya ends up with three wickets. Sri Lanka have been bundled out for a meager total of 50!
Matheesha Pathirana is the last man in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Hardik Pandya gets his second wicket and Sri Lanka are now 9 down. Pandya goes full and wide outside off, inviting the drive. Pramod Madushan's eyes light up and he looks to smash it through the covers. Madushan gets a thick outside edge that flies to the first slip and Virat Kohli there takes a sharp catch with both hands falling on his back.
