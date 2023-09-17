India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on a length and around middle, Dushan Hemantha stays back to defend.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A touch shorter, turning into middle and leg, Dushan Hemantha uses the depth of the crease to nudge it onto the leg side.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Nagging length once again, around off and this one just turns back in a touch. Dushan Hemantha goes on the back foot to defend but the ball just beats the outside edge.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, fuller this time and on middle, Dushan Hemantha pushes it to the left of the bowler.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Flights it up on a nagging length around off and gets it to turn away from the right-hander. Dushan Hemantha has a feel for it but is beaten.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle and leg, Pramod Madushan flicks it away through mid-wicket for a single and there's a round of applause from the crowd as the 50 has finally come up for Sri Lanka.
First look at spin as Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, inviting the drive. Dushan Hemantha does go after it but is beaten past the outside edge.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Banged in on a hard length over middle, Dushan Hemantha hops back to keep it down on the deck.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A touch fuller and on the pads, Pramod Madushan misses the ball and the ball deflects off the pads past square leg. They get a leg bye.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full again onto the stumps, pushed away through the cover region for a single.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) Oh, no! The bowler won't be pleased about that. Full this time and angling back into the stumps, Dushan Hemantha looks to take it on but gets an inside edge past the stumps down to fine leg. the batters take to and it is Virat Kohli who collects the throw at the keeper's end and has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end. There's no one backing up and the ball runs away to the fence for four extra runs.
13.1 overs (0 Run) That one came back a long way! Goes wider of the crease and bowls it on a good length wide of off, the ball pitches and just keeps coming back in. Dushan Hemantha looks to play at it but is beaten on the inside edge.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a good length and just sliding it down the leg side, wide called.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch, Pramod Madushan has been hit flush on the helmet! Another attempted bouncer from Hardik Pandya, bowled on off and angling it in. Madushan sits down to duck but the ball just skids on instead of bouncing and hits the sticker of the helmet.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on off stump, Pramod Madushan opens up the off side and hits it straight to extra cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and angles it onto middle, Pramod Madushan stays back and blocks it on the leg side.
Pramod Madushan comes in at number 10.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A well-directed bouncer from Hardik Pandya and he now gets into the wicket-taking act. This is bowled at around 132 clicks over leg stump but the height is good and Dunith Wellalage gets all tangled up. Wellalage tries to go deep in his crease and fend the ball but the ball takes the glove and lobs up in the air. KL Rahul comes forward a bit and pouches it safely. India just 2 wickets away now from bundling Sri Lanka out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, just eased through the cover region for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the middle stump, Dushan Hemantha pushes it out to mid on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and attacking the stumps, Dunith Wellalage keeps it out.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, a fair bit outside off, Dushan Hemantha looks to punch it away but gets it off the outer half down to third man for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is a fine shot! Overpitched on middle and leg, Dushan Hemantha with a gentle nudge and he gets it in front of mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full and straight now, Dushan Hemantha manages to keep it out.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and angling well down the leg side, Dushan Hemantha misses the flick and a wide is called.
Dushan Hemantha walks out now.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Siraj has his sixth wicket of the game! Pitches this one up on off stump, angling it in. Kusal Mendis looks a bit twitchy out there as he tries to go across the line once again but doesn't move his feet. In the end, Mendis ends up playing all around a straight ball and the ball goes between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Siraj brings out the well-known 'Siuu' celebration once again and Sri Lanka are now 7 down.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hard length around off, swinging away. Kusal Mendis has a wild swing across the line and his feet go nowhere as he misses the ball completely.
Change? No, Mohammed Siraj will have one more over.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short over leg, Dunith Wellalage is hurried but manages to hook it away over the square leg region and picks up a couple of runs.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one around off and middle, angling away, Dunith Wellalage stays back and gets squared up before the ball hits the pads. Half an appeal for LBW but the impact seems outside off.
10.4 overs (0 Run) hard length, angling across the left-hander, Dunith Wellalage hangs back and dabs it down toward backward point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off stump, Dunith Wellalage stays put and defends it under his eyes.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around the off stump, Dunith Wellalage solidly defends it toward cover.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Pandya starts right on the money! Bowls it on a hard length right around the top of off and going away. Dunith Wellalage plays inside the line of the ball.
