Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the much-awaited final of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday in Colombo. In Super 4 stage of the tournament, Team India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs, followed by a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka in the next match. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side fell short by six runs in their last Super 4 match against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Sri Lanka registered a thumping two-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller and sealed their Asia Cup 2023 final berth. It will be interesting to see that which team will now clinch the prestigious title.

Here are the top five best performers of Asia Cup 2023 from both the teams:

India

Rohit Sharma:The India skipper has been in a tremendous form in the ongoing continental event. In five matches, Rohit has smashed 194 runs at an average of 48.50. He also registered three half-centuries to his name. He will now look to deliver a strong performance in the summit clash against Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill:The young talented opener roared back to form after his recent struggles. Gill has amassed 275 runs in five matches and is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament. Apart from this, he also smashed two half-centuries and a century, which came against Bangladesh on Friday.

Virat Kohli:The star India batter left everyone stunned with his unbeaten knock of 122 off 94 balls against Pakistan. Virat looked in great touch and will aim for a similar performance in the final match.

Ravindra Jadeja:The all-rounder has scalped six wickets in five matches. He is one of the best fielders, who can also contribute with the bat. Jadeja's presence strengthens Team India's batting line-up.

Kuldeep Yadav:Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the most impressive bowlers in the tournament. The 28-year-old wrist spinner has played four matches and scalped nine wickets. He has registered a five-wicket haul against Pakistan, followed by a four-wicket haul Sri Lanka. He will now aim to repeat his heroics in the summit clash.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis:The Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter played a crucial role in team's thrilling victory over Pakistan, where he played a magnificent knock of 91 runs. He is also the second highest scorer of the tournament, with a total of 253 runs in five matches to his name. His batting average is 50.60, which makes him one of the biggest strengths of Sri Lanka.

Sadeera Samarawickrama:The 28-year-old batter has impressed everyone with his powerful performances. His 93-run knock against Bangladesh can be termed as one of the finest knocks of the tournament. Samarawickrama also smashed 48 off 51 balls and stitched an important partnership with Mendis against Pakistan.

Charith Asalanka:The all-rounder turned out to be star for Sri Lanka after he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 49 runs against Pakistan and took his side across the line on the last ball. Asalanka has also taken four wickets in five matches and will now aim to deliver a strong performance in the final.

Matheesha Pathirana:The 20-year-old pacer has been the most impressive players of the tournament. With 11 scalps in five matches, Pathirana is currently the highest wicket-taker.

Dunith Wellalge:The young orthodox spinner was the most unexpected player, who left everyone stunned with his heroic spells. Wellalage rose to fame with his five-wicket haul against India. He then went on to take one more wicket against Pakistan and that too of their skipper Babar Azam.