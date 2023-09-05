It was a horrible day for the Indian cricket team on the field as three catches were dropped within the first 5 overs against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. In the very first over of the innings, Shreyas Iyer dropped a straight forward chance as Kushal Bhurtel edged a delivery from Mohammed Shami towards the slips. Just one ball later, it was Virat Kohli at cover point who was guilty of dropping an absolute sitter off Mohammed Siraj. Couple of overs later, Bhurtel once again edged a delivery from Shami and it looked like Ishan Kishan will have no difficulties in completing the catch. However, it went horribly wrong as the ball went right through his gloves leaving skipper Rohit Sharma in complete disbelief. Then Shardul Thakur missed an easy opportunity to stop a boundary the latter overs.

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. He was visibly shocked at the poor fielding efforts.

3 Catches dropped in the first 20 balls of the first inning. Each one by Shreyas Ayer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/sEO35Og0r5 — Yes Tech News (@yestechnewss) September 4, 2023

out of everything they could've adapted from pakistan's team, india chose their fielding skills. pic.twitter.com/Nw7SKdxHnY — shivansh (@shivanshagl) September 4, 2023

"We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don't know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It's another important game for us. One change. Bumrah is not available, we've got Shami in place for him," Rohit said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.