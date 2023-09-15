India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on middle, KL Rahul gets forward and defends it on the off side.
9.4 overs (3 Runs) Keeps it tighter, short on the off stump line, Shubman Gill waits for the ball and steers it past short third man. Shamim Hossain runs after it and puts in a dive. Saves a run for his side.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, around off, Shubman Gill slaps it off the back foot but straight to cover-point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, on the pads, kept out on the leg side by Shubman Gill.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a quicker delivery, full and on middle, Shubman Gill prods forward and gets an inside edge onto the front pad.
8.6 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, outside off, KL Rahul shuffles and blocks it out off the front foot. A maiden by Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pace on now and on a hard length, KL Rahul hangs on the back foot and defends solidly with a straight bat.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off this time and delivers it full, outside off, KL Rahul gets a good stride forward to drive. Mishits it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Tailing in sharply, at the batter, on a back of a length, KL Rahul gets cramped for room but still manages to tuck it to mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (0 Run) At 134 kph, honing in at the stumps, a bit full, KL Rahul lunges forward and taps it back to the bowler.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, just outside off, KL Rahul opts to punch it off the back foot but finds extra cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, full and on middle, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and deadbats it down the wicket.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Drifts way down leg, full in length, KL Rahul loses his balance as he comes onto the front foot. Litton Das fails to tidy it up and the batters cross for a single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Nasum drops it short again, outside off, KL Rahul rocks on the back foot in a flash and plays it late. Runs it past short third man and picks up a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Gives the ball air and serves it around leg, Shubman Gill steps out and has a swipe. Gets an inside edge to backward square leg for a run.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Nasum shortens his length and bowls it on off, turning away, Shubman Gill waits on the back foot and gets on top of the bounce. Cuts it along the ground and beats the diving point fielder for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A bit too full, on middle and leg, Shubman Gill pushes with a straight bat back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Coming in with the arm, on middle, Shubman Gill prods forward and defends it down the wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) At 136 kph, on a hard length, outside off, KL Rahul opens the bat face slightly and guides it towards backward point.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Bowls it on a good length, on middle, KL Rahul hangs back in the crease to defend. The ball moves away after pitching and beats the outside edge of the bat. Gets caught on the back leg and Bangladesh go up in unison. Bangladesh are convinced and Shakib Al Hasan goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat but Ball Tracking shows the ball going over the stumps. Bangladesh lose the review.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Shubman Gill extends his arms and punches it in front of mid off. Calls KL Rahul for a quick single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Strays down leg, on a hard length, Shubman Gill fails to get any bat on the tickle and the umpire signals a wide.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length and over off. KL Rahul pushes it to the fielder at cover and sets off for a quick single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a very good length and nipping back out from off. KL Rahul tries to punch it but is beaten by the bounce.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and over middle. KL Rahul blocks it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, full and on off, Shubman Gill works it back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A bit slower and full, around off, Shubman Gill prods forward and keeps it out towards point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in, full and on off, Shubman Gill blocks it out off the front foot.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, on middle, KL Rahul makes room and drives it down to long off for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short again, on off, punched off the back foot but straight to cover-point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Turn straight away! Short and turning away, outside off, KL Rahul rocks back to cut but toe-ends it in front of cover.
