India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Mehidy Hasan swings hard but misses due to the bounce for a dot to end the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and over off. Mehidy Hasan blocks it down the ground.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On length and straight outside off. Mehidy Hasan tries to play it down the ground but is beaten on the outside edge.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short and over off. Mehidy Hasan blocks it on the off side.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time outside off. Mehidy Hasan swings and misses the keeper collects the ball.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Mehidy Hasan punches the ball wide of the fielder at deep point for a couple of runs.
Prasidh Krishna comes on to bowl, replacing Mohammad Shami.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and in line of off. The ball stays low as Shakib Al Hasan pushes the ball towards point for a dot to end the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Shakib Al Hasan guides it to the fielder at point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Banged in short over middle. Shakib Al Hasan ducks under it safely.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul Thakur goes full and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan reaches for the ball and drives it through the gap at cover. The ball runs away to the fence for a much-needed boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angling on the pads. Shakib Al Hasan edges it to the fielder at cover.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Very short but over Shakib Al Hasan's head. KL Rahul takes a one-handed catch and the umpire signals a wide.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On length and on off. Shakib Al Hasan nudges it to mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Mehidy Hasan punches it to the fielder. A maiden over for Mohammad Shami.
6.5 overs (0 Run) What a ball! Mohammad Shami bowls it short and swinging in over off. Mehidy Hasan is crunched for space as he edges it onto his pads and rolling away to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On length swinging in over off. Mehidy Hasan tries to punch it but is beaten as the ball goes to the keeper.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Mehidy Hasan punches it to the fielder at cover who makes a good stop.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Mehidy Hasan pushes it to the fielder at cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On length and over middle. Mehidy Hasan blocks it on the leg side.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full again and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan drives it to the fielder at cover. A good over from Shardul Thakur.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Mehidy Hasan flicks it away to fine leg for a single to get off the mark.
Mehidy Hasan is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur drops it a bit short and outside off. Anamul Haque miscues the shot and sends the ball straight up in the air. The keeper, KL Rahul runs across to his left and takes a safe catch with his gloves on. Anamul Haque has to walk back to the pavilion and Shardul Thakur gets his second wicket.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker length on leg. Anamul Haque digs it out safely on the off side.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Shardul Thakur drops it short and on leg. Anamul Haque pulls it away lofting it wide of the diving fielder at mid-wicket. The ball runs away to the fence for four runs.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On length and swinging away from off. Anamul Haque pushes it back to the bowler.
