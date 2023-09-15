India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib is up for a chat. He says that the wicket of Rohit Sharma is his debut wicket and it felt like a dream. Adds that he focuses on the line and length He says he prepares for longer spells. He mentions that the last ball the yorker was planned and he backed himself. He also says that he is going home after winning against India and on a positive note.
Earlier in the game, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, Bangladesh were rocked early as they lost both openers inside the first four overs. They were pegged back even more by the Indian seamers and found themselves struggling at 59-4. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then got together and forged a solid recovery with a 101-run stand. Shakib's 80 and Towhid's 54 allowed Bangladesh to get their innings on track. Towards the end, contributions from Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan helped Bangladesh post a competitive total on the board. For India, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3 for 65 from his ten overs.
To be fair to India, they made five changes in their quest to test the bench strength, but they were outplayed by a spirited Bangladesh side. In their pursuit of 266 on a tricky surface, India were off to a shaky start as they lost their in-form skipper Rohit Sharma on the second legal ball of the chase. The move to send debutant Tilak Varma at 3 did not work out, as an error in judgement led to his downfall. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul showed good application against the moving new ball and calmed the nerves in the dressing room. Just when it looked like the two batters had got their eye in, Rahul perished which put India in more trouble. Despite the fall of wickets at the other end, Shubman Gill stood strong and kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. After reaching yet another sublime hundred, he began to up the ante but lost his wicket in the process and took India's hopes with him. The hopes were reignited when Axar Patel was batting but his departure in the penultimate over, sealed his side's fate.
Bangladesh halt India's juggernaut with a stunning victory! Shakib Al Hasan's men punch above their weight to bow out of the Asia Cup on a high. They get the better of India in Men's Asia Cup cricket for the first time since 2012. Having finished strongly with the bat, Bangladesh were expected to take the momentum into their bowling effort, and they certainly did. Playing in his maiden ODI game, Tanzim Hasan Sakib accounted for Rohit Sharma in his first over before breaching the defence of Tilak Varma in the following over. What did not help Bangladesh's cause was that the experienced Mustafizur Rahman lacked rhythm and could not support the debutant from the other end. In the middle phase, it was a trial by spin by Bangladesh, with the spin quartet bowling with excellent control and being rewarded with wickets at regular intervals. At the death, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman held their nerves to seal a memorable victory.
49.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! That is the game. Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls a yorker on leg. Mohammad Shami digs it out towards square leg and the batters run hard looking for a couple of runs. Tanzid Hasan comes in from the deep and throws the ball towards the keeper. Litton Das takes off the bails and Mohammad Shami is a mile out of the crease. Bangladesh won the last league game of the tournament. What an exciting match this has been.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Tanzim Hasan Sakib with another slow ball outside off. Mohammad Shami pulls it away in the gap at deep mid-wicket for four runs. A glimmer of hope for the Indians.
49.3 overs (0 Run) Another slow ball on length. Mohammad Shami swings and misses as the ball bounces just over the stumps. A close call for Shami.
49.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball fuller and outside off. Mohammad Shami swings and misses.
Halt! Mohammad Shami has taken a blow on his helmet and will undergo the mandatory concussion assessment now. The physio is out there, checking on the Indian pacer. All good to go now.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls a slow bouncer on the helmet. Mohammad Shami misses the pull and the ball hits the helmet before rolling away.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (7-0-27-2) will bowl the last over. Can he defend 11 runs?
48.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Prasidh Krishna swings and misses. A good over from Mustafizur Rahman comes to an end and he gets two important wickets from it. What a spell.
48.5 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and over off. Prasidh Krishna misses the connection and the ball sails just over the stumps.
Prasidh Krishna is the last man in.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mustafizur Rahman makes a good comeback! He bowls this slower and fuller outside off. Axar Patel has mistimed his shot and it only goes as far as the 30-yard circle. Tanzid Hasan ran in from long off to take a safe catch to dismiss Axar Patel. India are 9 wickets down.
48.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well struck and well placed! Mustafizur Rahman with another full toss outside off. Axar Patel drives it in the gap wide of long off. The fielder fails to stop it as the ball races away for a four.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle. Mohammad Shami drives it to long off for a single to get off the mark.
Mohammad Shami is the new man in.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A yorker right on the toes from Mustafizur Rahman. Shardul Thakur flicks it off towards the fielder at square leg. Mehidy Hasan there takes a low catch to dismiss Shardul Thakur. Is that the game?
Slight halt! The physio comes out again for Axar Patel as he needs his hamstring to be strapped. Both batters take this opportunity to sip on some fluids. Play all set to resume now.
47.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Mahedi Hasan floats this up too on middle. Axar Patel lofts it straight down the ground and over the hands of the jumping fielder for a much-needed maximum. What a way to release the pressure. India is still in the game.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary! Mahedi Hasan tossed this up and on middle. Axar Patel smacks it down the ground over the umpire's head, all the way to the fence for four runs.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle. Shardul Thakur pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off. Axar Patel slices it away to cover for one.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Shardul Thakur drives it to long on for a single.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Quick and full on middle. Axar Patel punches it to long off for one.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) On length and on middle. Shardul Thakur pulls it away towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder makes a good diving stop and keeps the batters to a couple of runs to end the over.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Shardul Thakur swings and misses.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe. Mustafizur Rahman bowls this on the hard length and over middle. Shardul Thakur miscues it up in the air towards long on. The fielder runs back but cannot reach it and the batters run two.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Another slower one full and on the stumps. Shardul Thakur drives it back to the bowler.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the off pole. Axar Patel drives it to long on for one.
46.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and slow on middle. Axar Patel nudges it away to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Mustafizur Rahman (6-0-38-1) comes back on, replacing Nasum Ahmed.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up on leg. Axar Patel punches it off to long off for a single to end the over.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg. Shardul Thakur flicks it away to deep square leg for one.
Will this blow on the wrist affect Axar Patel's momentum?
Another halt! Axar Patel gets hit on the other wrist this time and is grimacing in pain. The physio comes out again to attend the southpaw.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Foated up and on off. Axar Patel drives it to long on and takes a single. A throw strikes him on the hand and he is in pain.
45.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe. Mahedi Hasan tosses this up and on middle. Shardul Thakur lofts it towards mid-wicket but the ball lands safe. The batters get one.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads. The ball rolls away after deflecting of Axar Patel's pads and the batters set off for a quick single. A direct hit at the bowler's end but Axar Patel is safely in the crease.
45.1 overs (1 Run) A juicy full toss on leg. Shardul Thakur swings it towards mid-wicket for one.
