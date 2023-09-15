India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
We are back for the chase.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, the score on the board is 265 and Bangladesh will be happy with it. India has a strong batting unit mixed with experienced players and talented youngsters. Will they be up for this challenge or will the opposition find their lost form and win the match for Bangladesh? We will find out in a while. Grab a cup of coffee as an exciting run chase is coming up soon.
Shardul Thakur is in for a chat. He says that he is pretty happy to bowl 10 overs and get 3 wickets. Adds that he carried a bit of a fever from the Pakistan game to this one. Shares that the wicket is on the slower side and credits Bangladesh for the way they batted. Feels that with a better fielding effort, they could have restricted them to 220. Reckons that when there is no help, it is important to try variations. Feels that it is a stiff target and they will need a good opening stand.
India had a very good start as they dismissed 4 of the opposition batters under 60 runs. However, just as things were looking good for them, Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy dominated the middle phases and took apart the spinners. It looked like the team missed their highest wicket-taker in this tournament as Kuldeep Yadav was rested for this match. A very strong partnership put the Indians on the back foot in the middle overs. It was Shardul Thakur who came in and broke the stand dismissing the skipper. Ravindra Jadeja made sure that the new batter couldn't get settled in as he trapped Shamim Hossain in front of the stumps. Mohammad Shami came in and sent the set batter, Towhid Hridoy back courtesy of a fine catch by the debutant Tilak Varma in the deep. Just as Nasum Ahmed was getting explosive, Prasidh Krishna dismissed him to get his first wicket of the day and brought India back into the game. A below-average death bowling allowed the opposition to end the innings on a strong note. The target for the batters is 266.
Bangladesh started off the innings very poorly as Litton Das was dismissed for a duck on his second ball followed by the quick dismissal of Tanzid Hasan. Anamul Haque was the next to be sent back to the pavilion which was another blow for the men in green. Mehidy Hasan was bamboozled by the spin of Axar Patel and was also sent back soon. After having 4 of their batters sent back, the skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy took things into their own hands and put forth a steady and long partnership together with Shakib Al Hasan playing aggressively. After his dismissal, Towhid Hridoy switched gears and took apart the spinners. Shamim Hossain wasn't able to support him as he was trapped in front of the stumps but Nasum Ahmed came in and played the anchor role. Towhid Hridoy departed after scoring a fine half-century and he had put his team in a strong position. Nasum Ahmed unfortunately couldn't complete his fifty towards the end of the innings. A couple of good partnerships in the middle order gave some stability to the innings and allowed the batters to play freely towards the end. The score for the bowlers to defend is 265.
The first innings has ended and Bangladesh have made a good comeback into this game. The Indians have had a pretty bad day in the field as they gave away many runs due to sloppy fielding and dropped catches. India certainly seemed to have missed the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in the middle and death overs as Bangladesh put 265 on the board.
49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! A cracking shot to end the innings! Prasidh errs in length and bowls it in the slot, outside off, Mahedi Hasan sets himself up deep in the crease and manages to get underneath. Lofts it over mid off for yet another boundary. Bangladesh end up with 265 on the board!
49.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to bowl it away from the batter but sprays it way too wide outside off, on a length. Mahedi Hasan shuffles to ramp it behind but does not connect. Wided.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Into the wicket, around middle, Tanzim Hasan Sakib looks to pull it away but misses. The batters scamper across for a bye as the ball goes through to the keeper.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crucial runs for Bangladesh! On a hard length, outside off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib sits deep in his crease and slaps it over the infield. The ball comes off the upper half of the bat but it is enough to clear mid off for a boundary.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full and at the stumps, Mahedi Hasan swats it towards wide long on and gets across for a run.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and just outside off, Mahedi Hasan backs away to go inside out but misses.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, at the stumps, slower as well, Tanzim Hasan Sakib shapes to ramp it over short fine leg. Gets an inside edge onto the body and the batters cross for a single.
48.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short, on middle, Mahedi Hasan stays deep in the crease and pulls it right between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill run in from respective positions and Suryakumar puts in a foot to prevent the boundary. Two runs taken.
48.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and outside off, Mahedi Hasan looks to scoop but misses. A wide called by the umpire.
48.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short, outside off, Mahedi Hasan backs away to slash it through the off side but fails to connect.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a good length, outside off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib swings across the line. Gets it off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 250 comes up for Bangladesh!
48.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum for Tanzim Hasan Sakib in ODI cricket! Short of a good length, outside off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib stands tall and thumps it down the ground. Gets enough bat on it to clear the lurking Ishan Kishan at long on.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Bends his back and bangs it in short, outside off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib drops his wrists and lets the ball go.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls with a scrambled seam, on a hard length, on off, Mahedi Hasan drives it on the up to extra cover and takes a single.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Knee-high full toss, angling in, at the batter, Mahedi Hasan tries to clip it away. Gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. The ball lobs in front of cover, allowing the batters to cross for a single.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Tanzim Hasan Sakib has a tentative push away from the body. Gets an outside edge that goes on the bounce to third man. A single taken.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Pace on and on a length, outside off, Mahedi Hasan chops it fine to third man and takes a single.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker, at the stumps, Tanzim Hasan Sakib gets his bat down in time and knocks it to long on for a single. Tanzim is away in ODI cricket!
The debutant, Tanzim Hasan Sakib walks out to bat next.
47.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Another batter from Bangladesh drags it back onto his stumps! Prasidh rolls his fingers over the ball and hurls it on a fullish length, outside off, Nasum Ahmed tries to jam this one out on the off side but gets undone by the lack of pace. Gets an inside edge and the ball trickles back onto the stumps. Nasum departs but not before a fighting knock.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Slanting in the channel on off, on a length, Mahedi Hasan allows the ball to come to him and drops it in front of the keeper for a quick single.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Pace on, at the stumps, on a good length, Nasum Ahmed gets behind the line and taps it back to the bowler. A good comeback from Thakur after being hit for a boundary, earlier in the over.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short and slower as well, outside off, Nasum Ahmed goes for the pull but is too early in shot and ends up missing it altogether.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Angling away, on a length, outside off, Nasum Ahmed clears his front leg and swings through the line but does not connect.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A bit too straight by Thakur as he drifts on the pads, full as well, Nasum Ahmed calmly tickles it to the fine leg fence for a boundary. Moves to 44 with this shot.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Cleverly takes pace of the ball and hurls it full and outside off, Nasum Ahmed has a swipe across the line but connects with thin air.
46.1 overs (1 Run) At 137 kph, into the wicket, on middle, Mahedi Hasan stands tall and pulls it along the ground to deep square leg for a single.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on the pads, Mahedi Hasan uses his feet and drives with a straight bat to mid off. Sets off for a single and Nasum obliges.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, outside off, Mahedi Hasan waits for the ball to arrive and plays it late. Chops it wide of backward point. Ishan Kishan runs to his right from third man and makes a good tumbling stop. Two runs taken.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker again, at the toes, Nasum Ahmed makes room and jams it down to long on for a run.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and bowls on a yorker length, on off, Nasum Ahmed squeezes it out to extra cover for a dot.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Banged into the wicket, on middle, Nasum Ahmed backs away and swings across the line. Gets a top edge that flies well over the keeper for a boundary.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a good length, on middle and leg, Mahedi Hasan steps out and pushes it to extra cover for a single.
