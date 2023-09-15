India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Down leg, on a full length, Axar Patel swats it straight to short fine leg.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift and Axar Patel accepts it gleefully! Low full toss, on middle by Nasum Ahmed, Axar Patel does not miss out as he thumps it to the left of long on for a boundary.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and at the stumps, drilled back to the bowler.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it slower, full and on middle, Axar Patel has a swipe across the line but misses. Gets trapped in front of the stumps but the umpire turns down the LBW appeal.
Halt! Axar Patel seems to have hurt his wrist while diving to make his ground and needs medical attention. He is fine to resume.
44.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Litton Das misses a stumping opportunity! Sees the batter advance and fires it full and down leg, Axar Patel fails to get bat to ball. But, Litton Das fails to gather the ball cleanly, allowing Axar to get back in.
44.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and dispatched! Nasum errs in length and drops it way too short, on off, Axar Patel allows the ball to turn in and latches onto the pull shot. Clears deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
44.1 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, outside off, turning away, the ball keeps a bit low, Shardul Thakur goes back and pushes it down to long off for a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again, on middle, Shardul Thakur sweeps it off his pads to fine leg and opens his account with a single. End of a successful over from Mahedi Hasan.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, short and on middle and leg, Shardul Thakur drops it on the leg side with soft hands.
Shardul Thakur walks out to bat next. A lighting issue with one of the bails and the umpires have called for a replacement. All good to go now.
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Is that the game? Mahedi Hasan gets the big fish! Comes from over the wicket and floats it up, cleverly bowls it wide outside off, Shubman Gill has to reach out to go down the ground. Gets it off the toe-end of the bat and holes out to long off. Towhid Hridoy stationed there, runs to his right and completes a pressure catch on the second attempt. End of a superb Innings from Shubman Gill.
43.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shubman Gill goes huge! Mahedi Hasan bowls it in the slot, quicker as well, at the stumps, Shubman Gill gets down on one knee and executes the slog sweep to perfection. Clears the deep mid-wicket with ease for a maximum.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Turning away, short and on middle, Axar Patel looks to get to the pitch of the ball. Gets it off the outer half of the bat to backward point for a single.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, slightly short, Axar Patel looks to turn it on the leg side but cannot get it away.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling full, on off, Shubman Gill drives crisply but finds extra cover.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and at the hips, slower as well, Axar Patel nudges it aerially but wide of mid-wicket for a run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Coming in with the arm, short and on middle, Shubman Gill exposes his stumps and punches it wide of point for a single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up, on middle and leg, Axar Patel swats it to deep square leg and rotates the strike. 200 comes up for India.
42.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short, outside off, punched straight to extra cover.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on off, Shubman Gill plants his foot forward and drives it to long off for a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it slow, short and on middle, Axar Patel waits and whips it off the back foot. Fails to get it past mid-wicket. A good over for Bangladesh.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps again, fraction short, Axar Patel makes room and chops it straight to point.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Short this time, on middle, Shubman Gill goes on the back foot and nudges it in front of square for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter advance and darts on a yorker length, at the toes, Shubman Gill digs it out to mid-wicket.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Fired full, angling across, outside off, Shubman Gill tries the reverse sweep but it does not come off.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Two Wides! Loses his radar and slips it short and down leg, Axar Patel shapes to pull but does not connect. The ball keeps low and sneaks through the legs of Litton Das for a run.
41.1 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, full as well, driven straight back to the bowler.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! This is bowled short and sliding down leg, Shubman Gill hangs back to help it fine. The ball rolls off the thigh pad towards fine leg for a couple of leg byes.
40.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Fired in, full and outside off, Axar Patel clears his front leg and tries to go downtown. Ends up slicing it in the air but over the backtracking extra cover fielder. Two runs taken.
40.4 overs (1 Run) A bit slower, a bit of turn away, short and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it down to long on for a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and wide outside off, slapped to deep point for one.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short again, outside off, Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Short and turning into the pads, Axar Patel waits for the slower delivery and pushes it down to long on for a single.
