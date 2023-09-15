India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and straight on the off pole. Mahedi Hasan digs it out to Ravindra Jadeja at point. He makes a quick throw to the bowler's end but misses the stumps and the batters take one off the overthrow.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off from around the wicket. Nasum Ahmed miscues it to third man for a single.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and on the thigh pads. Nasum Ahmed nudges it away to square leg for a quick couple of runs.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and this time on off. Mahedi Hasan drives it on the up to deep cover for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Very full straight on middle. Nasum Ahmed drives it down the ground to the right of the bowler for one.
44.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off. Nasum Ahmed backs out his his punch at the last moment and lets it go to the keeper.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Short again over leg. Nasum Ahmed nudges it away to deep square leg for a single to end the over.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and over middle. Nasum Ahmed ducks under it safely.
43.4 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Mahedi Hasan edges it to third man for another single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss angled in on middle. Nasum Ahmed drives it to long on for a single.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Nasum Ahmed doesn't offer a shot for this ball.
43.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Mohammad Shami bowls this full and on the off pole. Nasum Ahmed lofts it over mid on and the ball bounces just short of the fence for a boundary.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to end the over! Ravindra Jadeja bowls it a bit fuller and outside off. Mahedi Hasan guides it with an open bat wide of the fielder at short third. The ball races away to the fence for another boundary for the over.
42.5 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle. Mahedi Hasan punches it to the fielder at cover.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on leg. Mahedi Hasan drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs more.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on the pads. Nasum Ahmed pats it to mid-wicket for a single.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Ravindra Jadeja serves this short and outside off. Nasum Ahmed slaps it through cover and in the gap as the ball races away to the fence for a boundary.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg. Nasum Ahmed nudges it away to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well placed! Mohammad Shami bowls it on the hard length and outside off. Mahedi Hasan cuts it away wide of the fielder at point and in the gap. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary to end the over.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Mohammad Shami drags his length back and outside off. Mahedi Hasan misses his shot as the ball stayed a little low.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Full again and in line of off. Mahedi Hasan drives it on the bump to the fielder at cover.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quick just outside off. Mahedi Hasan shoulder arms as the ball goes to the keeper.
Mahedi Hasan walks out to the middle.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad Shami gets this man! He bowls it shorter and on off. Towhid Hridoy tries to pull it all the way over deep mid-wicket but he does not have the distance. The man on debut, Tilak Varma takes a safe catch to dismiss the set batter, Towhid Hridoy. Bangladesh are now 7 wickets down.
41.1 overs (0 Run) On length and shaping in just outside off. Towhid Hridoy shoulders arms as the keeper collects the ball.
Mohammad Shami (5-1-12-1) returns to the attack.
40.6 overs (0 Run) A bit shorter and angled in on middle. Nasum Ahmed edges it on the leg side for a dot to end the over.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Shoter and over middle. Nasum Ahmed guides it to thrid man.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up on middle. Nasum Ahmed blocks it from the crease on the off side.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Nasum Ahmed misses his slog sweep as the ball hits his chest.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Ravindra Jadeja tosses this up and outside off. Nasum Ahmed picks it up well as he slogs it in the gap at deep mid-wicket for four runs.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the toes. Towhid Hridoy flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for one.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, Bangladesh are 224/7. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.