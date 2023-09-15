India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Short and over off. Axar Patel punches it towards cover for a single.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) On the hard length and outside off. Axar Patel drives it through the gap towards deep cover for a couple of runs.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Axar Patel edges it to point where the fielder collects it.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Short and over middle. Axar Patel punches it to the fielder at cover.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Well left! Mustafizur Rahman bowls this slower and full but outside leg. Axar Patel leaves it alone and the umpire signals a wide.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Full and quick on the leg stump. Axar Patel flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On length and angling on off from around the wicket. Shubman Gill guides it to thrid man for a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Shubman Gill drives it to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. The fielder hits the stumps at the bowler's end with his throw but Gill is safely inside and he completes a single.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! What a shot! Tanzim Hasan Sakib drops it shorter and on off. Shubman Gill pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder fails to push it back inside and the ball crosses the fence for consecutive boundaries.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill has decided to switch gears now! Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls this fuller and on outside off. Shubman Gill plays it inside out and lofts it over the infield towards deep cover. The ball bounced just ahead of the fence for a boundary.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Shubman Gill blocks it out watchfully.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) A CENTURY FOR Shubman Gill! Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls a slow yorker on the stumps. Shubman Gill flicks it away to deep mi-wicket and sets off, calling for a couple fo runs. They run two and Shubman Gill celebrates his milestone. He bows to the crowd and raises his helmet. What a knock from the youngster.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Axar Patel drives it to mid off for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Shubman Gill misses on the shot as the ball bounces high. A good over from Mustafizur Rahman comes to an end.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Another quick ball fuller and on leg. Axar Patel miscues it towards cover for a single to get off the mark.
Axar Patel comes in at number 8.
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a ball! Mustafizur Rahman bowls this on the hard lenth and quick, straight onto the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja wanted to go big but he missed the connection completely. The ball crashes into the stumps and Ravindra Jadeja has to depart. India is under pressure here.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Quick and full on leg. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to mid on where the fielder collects it.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off. Ravindra Jadeja plays it back to the bowler.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Very full from Mustafizur Rahman and outside off. Shubman Gill slices it to third man for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman (4-0-31-0) has been brought back into the attack.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and turning onto off. Ravindra Jadeja defends it off from his crease to end the over.
36.5 overs (3 Runs) Floated up on leg. Shubman Gill edges the ball wide off the keeper towards third man for three runs.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and angling on the pads. Ravindra Jadeja paddles it to deep square leg for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller now on middle. Shubman Gill pats it on the off side and sets off for a quick single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and over off. Shubman Gill cuts it to point.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off. Ravindra Jadeja digs it out to long on for one.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PUNISHED! What a shot! Mehidy Hasan floats this up and on off. Shubman Gill has decided to be aggressive now as he comes down the track and lofts this way into the long on fence for a maximum to end the over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Oh no that's close! Mehidy Hasan bowls this full and on middle. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to mid on and sets off for a quick single. Shubman Gill is late to take off and the fielder was quick to throw it to the keeper's end. Shubman Gill is safely in the crease and he survives.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg. Shubman Gill flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for one.
35.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP, UP AND AWAY! Superb timing! Mehidy Hasan serves this full and on middle. Shubman Gill lofts it off his front foot all the way over the fielder at the deep mid-wicket fence for a much-needed maximum.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off. Shubman Gill reverse sweeps it to short third.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Shubman Gill blocks it on the off side.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 266, are 189/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.