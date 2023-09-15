India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on top of off. Nasum Ahmed pats it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Towhid Hridoy drives it to point for one.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice placement! Axar Patel tosses this up and on the off pole. Towhid Hridoy guides it wide of the fielder a short thrid and in the gap toward the boundary for four runs.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Full and darted in on off. Towhid Hridoy cuts it to the fielder at point.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker and full, on off, Towhid Hridoy drives it straight to cover.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not convincing but they all count! Slows it up and offers flight, full and on off, Towhid Hridoy gets down to sweep. Gets a top edge that flies over the keeper for a boundary.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off, Nasum Ahmed works it straight to mid-wicket.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Drops it slightly short, on off, Nasum Ahmed nudges it to mid-wicket.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Nasum Ahmed pushes it back to the bowler.
38.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Flatter delivery, in the slot for the batter, on off, Nasum Ahmed gets down and smokes it towards deep mid-wicket. Tilak Varma in the deep, gets fingertips to it but the ball clears him for a maximum.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Fired in, short and on off, Towhid Hridoy looks to push it through covers. Gets an inside edge that rolls last the keeper for a single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Darted in, around leg, slightly short, Towhid Hridoy backs away and chops it to point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Lands it short, on middle, Towhid Hridoy makes room and slaps it towards deep point for a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Angled in, on middle and leg, full in length, driven with a straight bat towards the bowler.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and just outside off, Nasum Ahmed knocks it down to long off and takes a single.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Short this time, around leg, Nasum Ahmed drops it off the back foot on the leg side.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Drifts on middle and leg, full as well, Towhid Hridoy sweeps it along the ground to deep backward square leg for a run.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on off, Towhid Hridoy presses forward and pushes it back to Axar Patel.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Slower this time, on the pads, Nasum Ahmed fends it off his gloves towards leg slip.
36.4 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Short and on middle, Nasum Ahmed stays on the back foot and tries to defend with an angled bat. The ball catches him high on the back leg but the umpire says no.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Turning in sharply, on middle, Nasum Ahmed waits on the back foot and keeps it out.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it short and turning in, on middle, Nasum Ahmed gets an inside edge onto the front pad as he tried to turn it away.
36.1 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, full and on middle, Nasum Ahmed gets his bat out in front and pushes it to mid-wicket.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off on this occasion and lands it on a length, on off, Nasum Ahmed guides it to third man and keeps the strike with a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it with a scrambled seam, outside off, Nasum Ahmed pokes away from the body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps, on a good length, Nasum Ahmed shuffles and blocks it out down the wicket.
35.3 overs (1 Run) A bumper, on off and middle, Towhid Hridoy gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep square leg. Rotates the strike with a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Pace on and angling in, at the stumps, on a length, Nasum Ahmed does not read the line of the ball and gets an inside edge towards backward square leg for a run.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Thakur rolls his fingers over the ball and goes full, outside off, Nasum Ahmed reaches out to drive. Gets an outside edge that goes through the vacant second slip region for a boundary.
