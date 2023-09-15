India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Short again and over off. Ravindra Jadeja nudges it to the fielder at square leg for a dot ball to end the over.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off. Shubman Gill comes down the ground showing some intent and drives it to long off for one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Shubman Gill flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Back of length and on the pads. Ravindra Jadeja nudges it to deep square leg for a single to get off strike.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on off. Shubman Gill punches it to long off for one run.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Short and over off. Shubman Gill cuts it to point.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and over off. Shubman Gill pats it to square leg for a single to end the over.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off. Shubman Gill comes down the ground and smashes it down the ground. The fielder at mid off makes a good stop and is quick to throw the ball to the keeper saving some valuable runs.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Floated full, angling onto the pads. Ravindra Jadeja flicks it to deep mid-wicket to take a single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the off pole. Shubman Gill drives it to long on for an easy single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Very full angled in on leg. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to long off and takes a single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle Shubman Gill nudges it away to deep mid-wicket for one to begin the over.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle. Shubman Gill punches it to long on for a single to end the over.
32.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short and turning onto middle. Ravindra Jadeja punches it to long on for one to get off the mark.
Drinks! As it stands, Bangladesh are in firm control of the proceedings. It has been all spin from them in the middle phase which has allowed them to mount the pressure on India. The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav has come just at the wrong time for India. They are finding it tough to take on the spinners nor have they managed to rotate the strike consistently. Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the centre now but a lot will rest on the young shoulders of Shubman Gill.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shakib Al Hasan has his man! Shakib Al Hasan serves this full and straight on the off pole. Suryakumar Yadav plays the sweep shot but misses the connection as the ball bounces over his bat, crashing into the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav has to depart and Shakib Al Hasan finally gets the breakthrough. India is looking trouble now.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and over off.. Shubman Gill punches it off to cover for one.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length and outside off. Shubman Gill is beaten by the low bounce.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Suryakumar Yadav plays his favourite sweep to send the ball to deep square leg for one.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and over off. Shubman Gill punches it to the cover region where the fielder collects it.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish again on middle. Shubman Gill drives it to the fielder at cover.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to cover for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Half a chance! Nasum Ahmed serves it up outside off. Shubman Gill miscues his shot looking to play on the leg side but lofting it over covers instead. The fielder fails to reach it and the batters run one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the toes. Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it to short fine leg for a quick single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Shubman Gill flicks it away to square leg for one.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe. Shakib Al Hasan floats this up and on middle. Suryakumar Yadav tries to sweep it away but catches an upper edge sending the ball straight up in the air towards the square leg region. It lands safe and the batters run a couple.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to cover.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss as Suryakumar Yadav misses a full delivery outside off.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On length and on middle. Suryakumar Yadav blocks it from his crease.
30.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Shakib Al Hasan drops it a bit short and just outside off. Suryakumar Yadav opened up the face of his bat and guided it wide of the fielder at point. The outfield is fast as the ball runs away to the fence for four runs.
30.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and outside off. Shubman Gill drives it to deep cover for one.
