India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, Towhid Hridoy plants his foot forward and blocks it out.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps it short, around off, Towhid Hridoy chops it off the back foot to short third man.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Short and quicker this time, outside off, Towhid Hridoy rocks back to cut but gets beaten for pace and bounce.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Goes wide of the crease and offers flight, full and on off, Towhid Hridoy is drawn forward in defence. The ball dips onto him and spins past the outside edge.
34.2 overs (1 Run) A bit full, around off, Nasum Ahmed clips it through mid-wicket and opens his account with a single.
Nasum Ahmed is the new batter in.
34.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! There it is, 200 ODI wickets for Ravindra Jadeja! Bowls this one short and turning in, on off and middle, Shamim Hossain hangs deep in his crease and presents an angled bat to punch it down the ground. The ball spins in sharply and Shamim plays all around it. Gets trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Shamim Hossain goes for the review, more in hope though. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it three reds on Ball Tracking. Bangladesh lose Shamim Hossain and the review.
33.6 overs (0 Run) In the channel on off, on a good length, Towhid Hridoy plants his foot forward and dabs it towards point. End of a successful over from Shardul Thakur.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Into the wicket again, outside off, Shamim Hossain swivels and goes for the pull half-heartedly. The ball goes a bit aerially towards deep square leg for a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Bends his back and bangs it in short, at the batter, Shamim Hossain ducks underneath and lets the ball pass.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Offers a bit of width, on a good length, outside off, Shamim Hossain punches it hard but Ravindra Jadeja at point, stands in the ball's way.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, on middle, Shamim Hossain gets behind the line and blocks it out solidly.
Shamim Hossain is the new batter in.
33.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! It's that man again, Shardul Thakur! Strikes gold for India as he removes the dangerous-looking Bangladesh skipper. Thakur starts from 'round the wicket and starts on a back of a length, outside off, Shakib Al Hasan hangs on the back foot and tries to tap it on the off side. The ball moves in slightly and catches the inside edge. Chops it back onto the leg stump and hands Thakur his third wicket. A much-needed breakthrough for Rohit Sharma and India.
Drinks break! The players take a breather and plan for the end phase of the innings. Bangladesh has caught up well after the early loss of 4 wickets. Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy have put up a good partnership and are on the way to putting a good total on the board. India on the other hand need to take some quick wickets and break this partnership to transfer the pressure back on the batters.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Full and quicker, at the stumps, Towhid Hridoy gets on the front foot and stabs it towards cover.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and turning away, on off, Towhid Hridoy dabs it towards point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, on a full length, Shakib Al Hasan works it to fine leg for a single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Century stand comes up between Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy! Slightly short, on middle, Towhid Hridoy swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on middle, slower as well, Towhid Hridoy prods forward and defends.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Short and angled away, on off, Shakib Al Hasan opens the bat face and steers it to short third man for a run.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, on a length, Towhid Hridoy does enough to clip it towards mid-wicket.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan drives it towards mid on and takes a quick single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short, on middle, Towhid Hridoy gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not convincing but it is four more! Banged in short again, at the batter, Towhid Hridoy gets a top edge as the ball gets big on him. The ball falls to the left of fine leg for a boundary.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bad bounce and Towhid Hridoy has another boundary! Banged in short, on middle, Towhid Hridoy advances to pull it away. Hits it towards mid on. Prasidh Krishna slides to gis right but the ball bounces awkwardly and eludes him for a boundary.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Begins on a good length, on off, Towhid Hridoy gets half-forward and pushes it towards point.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) Goes full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan sits deep in his crease and slogs it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs more.
30.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shakib Al Hasan on the charge! Flatter delivery, at the stumps, Shakib Al Hasan gets down and executes the slog sweep to perfection. Hits it flat and over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in sharply, on off and middle, Shakib Al Hasan shapes to cut but gets cramped for room.
30.3 overs (2 Runs) Not in control! Fraction short, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan pulls out the reverse sweep. Gets a top edge that flies wide of short third man. Prasidh Krishna perfoms the chase and keeps it to two.
30.2 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, on a fullish length, clipped straight to mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Fires it in, on off, Shakib Al Hasan steps out and blocks it out.
