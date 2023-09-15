India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy but India will take it! Tossed up delivery, full and wide outside off, Suryakumar Yadav takes a big stride forward and opens the bat face. Drives it square towards deep point where Nasum Ahmed runs in too hard and fumbles. Concedes an extra run.
29.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled short, on off, Suryakumar Yadav goes back in his crease and defends it without much fuss.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, on off, Shubman Gill rocks back and punches it through extra cover for a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on off, Suryakumar Yadav waits back and pushes it down to long on for a single.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A brave but a pressure releasing shot! Fired in, full and at the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav's fast hands come to his rescue. Sweeps it wide of fine leg for a boundary.
29.1 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, wide outside off, Shubman Gill hangs back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav clips it off the bottom part of the bat to mid-wicket. End of another probing over from Shakib Al Hasan.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in, short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav kept out off the back foot. Pressure mounting on Suryakumar Yadav and India.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Another close shout but Suryakumar Yadav is safe! Offers flight, full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav plants his foot forward and shapes to sweep. The ball spins away to beat the bat. Litton Das takes the bails off in a flash but the replays show that Suryakumar had his foot grounded inside the crease.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, on middle, short in length, Suryakumar Yadav blocks it out solidly from the crease.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it short, outside off, the ball keeps low, Suryakumar Yadav punches it off the back foot to extra cover.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) Two Byes! Floated up by Shakib, on off, Suryakumar Yadav goes for the sweep. The ball spins away and rises to beat Suryakumar. Litton Das misses as well and the batters run two.
27.6 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker, short and on off, punched off the back foot to deep cover for a run.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Short this time, turning away, on off, Suryakumar Yadav allows the ball to turn and dabs it to backward point.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish again on middle. Shubman Gill drives it to long on for a single to get off strike.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up in line of off. Shubman Gill drives it towards the fielder at cover.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on on. Shubman Gill guides it to the fielder at point.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Serves this full and on middle. Shubman Gill blocks it safely back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, slower as well, Shubman Gill cuts it off the back foot to deep cover for a run.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On the off stump line, full as well, Suryakumar Yadav plants his foot forward and sweeps it behind square for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, on off and middle, Shubman Gill goes on the back foot and chops it to backward point. A stifled appeal for LBW but it was bat first.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Coming in with the arm, fraction short, on off, Suryakumar Yadav punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Not close enough! Loopy delivery, fullish in length, at the toes, Suryakumar Yadav takes it on the full and drives it back to Shakib on the bounce. The latter thinks it did not come off the ground and appeals. The third umpire is called into action and the replays confirm that the ball had bounced off the bat.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Another loud appeal but turned down! Tossed up, a bit short, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav gets down and reaches out to sweep. The ball spins away slightly and catches him on the body. The umpire turns down the appeal as it would have gone over the stumps.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Turning in sharply, short and around leg, Shubman Gill goes back and pushes it with the turn towards Mehidy.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on off and middle, Shubman Gill goes for the reverse sweep but misses. Wears it near his waist.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, on middle, Shubman Gill tries to use his feet but aborts his decision. Stays back and defends.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up this time, on off, Suryakumar Yadav lunges forward and clips it between square leg and mid-wicket for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads again, a bit full, Shubman Gill helps it down to fine leg and rotates the strike.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short and at the pads, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it aerially but wide of mid-wicket for a single.
