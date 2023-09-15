India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and bowls a flighted delivery, full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav reaches out in front but the ball spins past the outside edge.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav takes a stride forward and blocks it down the wicket.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length on this occasion and bowls it on off, Shubman Gill waits on the back foot and punches it to deep point for a single.
24.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shubman Gill breaks the shackles now! This is nicely tossed up, outside off, Shubman Gill puts the dancing shoes on but does not manage to get to the pitch of the ball. Goes through with the shot and lofts it over long off for a maximum.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Offers flight, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav plants his foot forward and taps it back to the bowler.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Drops it short, on off, pushed off the back foot to mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav opens his account in signature fashion! This is bowled on middle, turning in as well, Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter in.
23.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ishan Kishan succumbs to the pressure of dot balls and Mehidy Hasan has his first wicket! Comes from 'round the wicket and offers flight, full and at the stumps, Ishan Kishan pulls out the switch hit but the ball skids on and thuds him onto the pads. Gets trapped right in front of the stumps. Ishan Kishan still goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. India in a spot of bother as they lose Ishan Kishan now.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle and leg, Ishan Kishan steps out but ends up yorking himself up. Digs it out to short mid-wicket.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on off, short in length, Ishan Kishan pushes it back to the bowler.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden by Shakib Al Hasan! Looped up, on middle, kept out to extra cover.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on off, Shubman Gill presses forward and blocks it out solidly. Five dots in a row.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, short and on off, Shubman Gill chops it straight to point.
22.3 overs (0 Run) More turn as this is bowled short, on off, Shubman Gill waits for it and works it towards backward point. Three dots on the trot.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, on middle, Shubman Gill pushes it off the back foot to extra cover.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Drops it short, outside off, the ball grips in the surface. Shubman Gill adjusts well and dabs it to point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Almost a half-tracker, on middle and leg, Shubman Gill pulls it from the crease to fine leg. Retains the strike with a single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, slightly short, tucked straight to square leg.
21.4 overs (1 Run) This is bowled fuller, on off, Ishan Kishan prods forward and pushes it in front of cover for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bowls it quick and short, outside off, Ishan Kishan has a tentative push away from the body. The ball spins away and beats Kishan on the outside edge.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and flat, on off, Shubman Gill drops it behind square on the off side and takes a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery, on off, Shubman Gill blocks it out solidly off the front foot.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Oh, close call! Pushed through, short and on middle, Shubman Gill is late to bring his bat down. Gets an inside edge that rolls to short fine leg. Ishan calls for a quick single and Gill obliges.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on off, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and pushes it back to the bowler.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in, fraction short, on off, Shubman Gill keeps it out on the off side.
20.3 overs (0 Run) A bit slower and short, on off, Shubman Gill reads it well and dabs it to point.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Drifts onto the pads, full and turning away, Shubman Gill prods forward and defends it on the off side.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, outside off, Ishan Kishan goes deep in the crease and guides it to short third man. Scampers across for a quick single.
