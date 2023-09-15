India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Short again over leg. Shakib Al Hasan scoops it wide of square leg for a single to end the over.
24.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated up on off. Shakib Al Hasan scoops it towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit short from Ravindra Jadeja and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan cuts it wide of the fielder at thrid man. The ball runs away to the fence for a boundary.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Shakib Al Hasan sweeps it to the fielder at square leg.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Full and turning onto the pads. Shakib Al Hasan misses the shot as the ball hits the pads. The appeal is turned down by the umpire.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan sweeps it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quick angling on the pads. Towhid Hridoy misses the shot as the ball hits his pads.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Towhid Hridoy defends solidly.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Towhid Hridoy watchfully blocks it out.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged but missed! Axar Patel floats this up and on off. Towhid Hridoy edges it wide of first slip who dives to catch it. Rohit Sharma doesn't manage to get a hand on it as the ball runs away to the third man fence for four runs.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Full and turning outside off. Towhid Hridoy is beaten by the spin.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and over off. Towhid Hridoy punches it to the fielder at cover.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle. Shakib Al Hasan nudges it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Short and over off. Towhid Hridoy cuts it to deep point for one.
22.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX AGAIN! Tilak Varma tosses this one full and outside off. Towhid Hridoy uses his feet again and muscles this over the deep mid-wicket fence into the stands for another maximum.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish on leg. Towhid Hridoy flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! Tilak Varma floats this full and on the off pole Towhid Hridoy dances down the ground and lofts it over long on and beyond the fence for the first maximum of the innings.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Full and turning onto middle. Shakib Al Hasan pats it to square leg for one.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller and on off. Towhid Hridoy drives it to the fielder at cover to end a good over.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on top of off. Towhid Hridoy has blocked it out.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Towhid Hridoy pushes it back to the bowler.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle. Towhid Hridoy blocks it solidly.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up on leg. Shakib Al Hasan scoops it to fine leg for one.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the off pole. Towhid Hridoy edges it wide of point for a quick single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, full and on off, Shakib Al Hasan drives it straight to cover.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Shortens his length and bowls it outside off, Shakib Al Hasan hangs back and pushes it past the bowler. Suryakumar Yadav at extra cover, backs up well and prevents a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery, fullish in length, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan jams it out back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (1 Run) A bit quicker this time, short and outside off, Towhid Hridoy cuts it along the ground to deep point for a single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Lands it short, slower as well, on off, Shakib Al Hasan opens the bat face and guides it to short third man for a single.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short and turning in, on middle, Towhid Hridoy rocks back and punches it towards deep cover for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, Bangladesh are 112/4. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.