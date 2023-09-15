India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP UP AND AWAY! What a way to bring up his FIFTY! Mahedi Hasan serves this full and on leg. Shubman Gill had been respectful enough as he came down the ground and powered it over deep mid-wicket. There is a fielder there but he is just a standing spectator as the ball sails over his head all the way beyond the boundary for a cracking maximum.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Ishan Kishan pushes it towards cover for another single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on the off pole. Ishan Kishan cuts it away to the fielder at point.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on leg. Shubman Gill comes forward and flicks it away to long on for an easy single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Shubman Gill punches it to the right of the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Short and onto the pads. Shubman Gill nudges it away to the fielder at square leg.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted full and on off. Shubman Gill guides it down to short third for a quick single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and onto middle. Ishan Kishan nudges it away to deep square leg for one more run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and turning away sharply outside off. Shubman Gill pats it to deep point for one.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) GIven some air and turning away outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it wide of the fielder at point for a quick single. The fielder throws the ball but there is no one to cover as the batters take another run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the toes. Ishan Kishan flicks it away to deep square leg for a single to get off the mark.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on the off pole. Shubman Gill slaps it to deep cover for one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off pole. Ishan Kishan drives it to the fielder at cover. A wicket maiden for Mahedi Hasan.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and full onto middle. Ishan Kishan drives it to the right of the bowler.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up on leg. Ishan Kishan blocks it on the off side.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle. Ishan Kishan punches it to mid on.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short over off. Ishan Kishan pushes it back to the bowler.
Ishan Kishan walks out to bat.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mahedi Hasan breaks the stand! He serves this full and on the toes. KL Rahul flicks it off his front foot hoping to go over mid-wicket but it goes speeding towards the fielder there. Shamim Hossain holds onto it and celebrates the wicket. KL Rahul has to depart as Mahedi Hasan is rewarded with his wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish onto the pads. Shubman Gill miscues it to the fielder at cover. A very neat over from Nasum Ahmed.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up onto middle. Shubman Gill drives it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Floated full on the off pole. Shubman Gill hangs back and defends it.
16.3 overs (0 Run) tossed up on off. Shubman Gill blocks it solidly.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time on middle. KL Rahul pushes it wide of the fielder at point for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. KL Rahul blocks it on the leg side.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off pole. Shubman Gill pats it away to the fielder at mid-wicket. Another good over from Mahedi Hasan giving away just a run from it.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and straight on middle. Shubman Gill blocks it from the crease.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. KL Rahul walks across and sweeps it to backward square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the pads. Shubman Gill pats it away to square leg for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Shubman Gill nudges it away to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Shubman Gill comes forward and flicks it way to the fielder at mid-wicket.
