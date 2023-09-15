India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Shakib Al Hasan drives it back to the bowler.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! Axar Patel floats it on off and full. Shakib Al Hasan sweeps it away wide of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. The fielder dives but fails to keep the ball from touching the fence for four runs.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off pole. Shakib Al Hasan pats it wide of mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle. Towhid Hridoy drives it to deep cover for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Shakib Al Hasan flicks it away to square leg for one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan nudges it off to the fielder at mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, at the stumps, Towhid Hridoy digs it out to short mid-wicket.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on off, Towhid Hridoy steers it towards short third man.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, around off, Towhid Hridoy steps out and pushes it towards cover.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it full, on off, driven to long off for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Was that a chance? Yes, a tough one though. Floated up, outside off, Shakib Al Hasan takes a stride forward to defend. The ball spins away slightly and bounces as well. Gets an outside edge that catches Rahul near his chest.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, on off, kept out on the off side.
17.6 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, full in length, Towhid Hridoy presses forward and looks to defend it down the wicket. Gets an inside edge towards square leg.
17.5 overs (0 Run) More turn and bounce! Axar bowls it short and outside off, a hint of away turn, Towhid Hridoy tries to punch it through the off side but opts to let the ball go.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan knocks it to the right of mid-wicket. Shubman Gill bends down but fails to prevent a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Sloppy! Goes full again, on off, Towhid Hridoy leans forward and drives it straight to extra cover. A fumble there allows the batters to run a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it outside off, turning away, Towhid Hridoy shapes to cut but withdraws his bat at the last moment.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan clips it off the front foot to deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Short and at the batter, Towhid Hridoy nudges it straight to square leg.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, outside off, Towhid Hridoy drives but is unable to get it past mid off.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full on off, Shakib Al Hasan drives it towards wide long off for one more run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, turning in, on off, Towhid Hridoy goes on the back foot and cuts it to deep point for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, full in length, Shakib Al Hasan pushes it down to long on for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Comes into the attack and starts off with a flighted delivery, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan drives with a straight bat towards the bowler.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Offers flight, full and on off, Towhid Hridoy takes a stride forward and drives it towards extra cover.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quick, darted in, short and at the stumps, Towhid Hridoy rocks back and chops it towards backward point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan knocks it to the right of mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away, outside off, Towhid Hridoy waits on the back foot and punches it to deep point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it in, full and on middle and leg, Towhid Hridoy blocks it out off the front foot.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan gets on the front foot and works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
