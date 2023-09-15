India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Quick and full from around the wicket onto middle. KL Rahul drives it to mid on for a dot to end the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and over off. Shubman Gill guides it to third man for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well placed! Mustafizur Rahman lands this one full and outside off. Shubman Gill bends and cuts it away with impeccable timing all the way in the gap at deep point for four runs.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and over off. KL Rahul punches it to deep cover for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Serves it fuller and outside off. KL Rahul catches an inside edge as the ball rolls away behind the stumps.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. KL Rahul edges it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
Drinks break! India are rebuilding nicely here after the loss of two early wickets. Shubman Gill seems to have adjusted to the pace and bounce of the surface while KL Rahul is happy milking the ones and twos. For Bangladesh, only Tanzim Hasan Sakib has asked questions so far and they will need someone to put their hand up and replicate the damage done by the debutant. An exciting passage of play coming up...
13.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and just outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it to the fielder at point to end a good over by Mahedi Hasan.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Given some air and on the off pole. Shubman Gill comes down the ground and pushes it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up turning onto off. Shubman Gill rocks back and blocks it into the ground.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off. Shubman Gill defends it on the off side.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Shubman Gill pushes it to the fielder at mid off.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and over middle. KL Rahul punches it to mid on for one.
Mahedi Hasan is introduced into the attack now.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Mustafizur Rahman bowls this on length and over off. Shubman Gill hangs back and punches it wide of cover all the way to the fence for a boundary to end the over.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) On the hard length around off. Shubman Gill guides it to deep point for a couple of runs.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a god length over off. Shubman Gill pushes it to the fielder on the off side.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and over leg. Shubman Gill nudges it lightly towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. KL Rahul edges it past the fielder at backward point towards third man for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Bit short again this time on off. KL Rahul punches it off the back foot to the left of the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a wide. Mustafizur Rahman bowls this short but down the leg side. KL Rahul tries to nudge it but misses the shot.
Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-16-0) comes back on, replacing Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Floated up outside off. Shubman Gill guides it to the fielder at point for a dot to end the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Shubman Gill drives it to the fielder at cover.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Slightly overpitched from Shakib Al Hasan. Shubman Gill stays back and drives it through the fielder at covers all the way to the boundary for a four.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off. Shubman Gill nudges it away to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs as 50 comes up on the board for India.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and down leg. KL Rahul punches it to long off for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Shubman Gill slices it to deep point for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On length and outside off. The ball stopped a little before coming onto Shubman Gill's bat. He mistimes his slice and lofts the ball just outside the reach of the fielder at point for a single to end the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On length and on off. KL Rahul cuts it away to deep point for one more run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on the off pole. KL Rahul guides it to the fielder at point.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a hard length over off. KL Rahul pats it on the off side and wants a single but Shubman Gill sends him back.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short again this time outside off. Shubman Gill cuts it to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Banged in short over off. KL Rahul pulls it to deep square leg for one to start the over.
