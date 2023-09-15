India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off, a hint of away movement, Towhid Hridoy is happy to let the ball go through to the keeper.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and serves it on a good length, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan nudges it in front of square on the leg side and rotates the strike.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, seaming in, off and middle, Towhid Hridoy gets cramped for room but does well to run the ball down to third man for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Towhid Hridoy taps it from the crease towards point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) At 142 kph, fullish delivery, at the stumps, Towhid Hridoy presents the full face of the bat and drives it crisply towards the non-striker. Shakib Al Hasan fails to get out of the way quickly and the ball strikes him on the glove.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and honing in at the stumps, Shakib Al Hasan gets forward and brings his wrists into play. Clips it wide of square leg and takes a single.
The players get a breather as it is time for drinks. India has been all over the opposition since play began. Apart from some dropped chances and sloppy fielding, the Indians are coming out on top in this contest. They have taken 4 wickets already and put the pressure on the batters. Bangladesh, on the other hand, needs a couple of strong partnerships to get back in the game. They need to put a competitive total on the board for their bowlers to defend. There are still many over left in the game and the tide can still turn in any direction. Play resumes as Towhid Hridoy walks out to bat next after the drinks break.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! An inspired bowling change from Rohit Sharma as Axar Patel strikes in his first over! Comes from 'round the wicket and drops it short, slower as well, just outside off, Mehidy Hasan waits on the back foot and has a tentative push at the delivery. Plays it away from his body and pays the price. The ball spins away and catches the outside edge. Travels low to first slip where Rohit Sharma takes a good catch, diving to his right. Bangladesh get pegged back again as they lose Mehidy Hasan.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it slower, full and on off, Mehidy Hasan does not go fully forward and works it a bit uppishly towards point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Shortens his length and bowls it on off, Shakib Al Hasan goes back and taps it in front of point for a quick single. Ishan Kishan has a shy at the non-striker's end but his throw ends up hitting Shakib on the back of his thigh.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Continues to give the ball air, on off and middle, Shakib Al Hasan drives it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up again, outside off, pushed back to the bowler by Shakib Al Hasan.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a flighted delivery, full and on off, Shakib Al Hasan sweeps but straight to square leg.
Spin is introduced as Axar Patel is brought into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, at the batter, Mehidy Hasan gets behind the line and defends it towards extra cover.
12.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled full and outside off, Mehidy Hasan leans forward to drive with a high elbow. Gets beaten on the outside edge.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, on off, Mehidy Hasan stands tall and punches it sweetly. Beats the diving cover fielder and picks up two runs more.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller in length, on the fourth stump line, Mehidy Hasan is half-forward and drives it to the left of mid off for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty! At 141 kph, in the channel on off, on a hard length, Mehidy Hasan hangs back to defend. The ball nips away and zips past his outside edge.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Honing in at the pads, on a good length, Shakib Al Hasan plays it with soft hands and helps it towards fine leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it in short but down leg, Shakib Al Hasan lets it go for a wide.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Fullish delivery, outside off, Mehidy Hasan looks to drive it through the off side but misses.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a good length, in the corridor of uncertainty on off, Mehidy Hasan drops it towards cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) At 137 kph, slightly full, on off, Shakib Al Hasan presses forward and times the drive to the right of mid off for a single. 50 comes up for Bangladesh!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps, on a good length, slanting in, Shakib Al Hasan plants his foot forward and works it to mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (0 Run) From 'round the wicket, angling in, on off, Shakib Al Hasan pushes this good-length delivery back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Returns to the attack and begins on a good length, in the channel on off, Shakib Al Hasan prods forward and keeps it out on the off side.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and serves it wide outside off, Mehidy Hasan throws his hands at the delivery but connects with thin air.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, on off, Mehidy Hasan stays in the crease and dabs it to point.
10.4 overs (3 Runs) Goes full on this occasion, at the stumps, Shakib Al Hasan lunges forward and clips it through mid-wicket. The fielder pulls it back before the batters run three.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 Leg byes! Drifts onto the pads, on a length, Shakib Al Hasan tries to tickle it fine. The ball rolls off his thigh pad towards the fine leg fence for leg byes.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A bit straight, on the off stump line, on a good length, Shakib Al Hasan steps out and taps it down the wicket.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Angling away, on a good length, around off, Shakib Al Hasan has a feel for the delivery and is lucky not to edge it behind.
