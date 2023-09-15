India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) At the batter again, on a good length, Shubman Gill gets cramped for room slightly and works it along the ground to extra cover. A tidy over from the debutant comes to an end.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Angles this one in, at the stumps, on a good length, Shubman Gill gets behind the line and drops it on the off side.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a shortish length, moving away, outside off, Shubman Gill rises and drops it calmly on the off side.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it outside off, on a good length, Shubman Gill stays leg side and pushes it straight to point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, skidding on, Shubman Gill waits back in his crease but gets beaten for pace as he went for the cut.
4.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar and goes short and way wide outside off, Shubman Gill reaches out to cut but does not get any bat on it. Wide called by the umpire.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! In the corridor of uncertainty on off, on a good length, shaping away, Shubman Gill gets on his toes to defend with a straight bat. The ball seams away and zips past the outside edge.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul is up and running! Comes from over the wicket and sprays it across, on a length, wide outside off, KL Rahul gets the width he needs and cuts it hard and wide of backward point for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) At 128 kph, on a good length, angling in, on the off stump line, KL Rahul stays back and stabs it to extra cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, on a length, KL Rahul gets on the front foot and pushes it towards cover.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and goes full, angling in, outside off, KL Rahul lets the ball pass harmlessly.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, seaming in, at the stumps, Shubman Gill takes a good stride forward and pushes it in front of mid off for a quick single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a shortish length, at the batter, Shubman Gill hangs back and accounts for the away movement. Taps it towards mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) In the channel again, on a hard length, KL Rahul stands tall and punches it straight to cover. End of another successful over from the debutant, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
2.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a back of a length, on off, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce and dabs it to point.
KL Rahul walks in now.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! A poor leave from Tilak Varma but Bangladesh are not complaining one bit! Tanzim serves it on a good length, on the off stump line, a hint of inward movement. Tilak Varma opts to stay leg side of the ball and misreads the line of the ball. Offers no shot and sees his woodwork rattled. Bangladesh are delighted and so they should be.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full on this occasion and outside off, Tilak Varma shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Tanzid Hasan drifts on the pads, on a good length, Tilak Varma allows the ball to come to him and clips it through backward square leg for his first boundary in ODI cricket.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the back of a length, outside off, Tilak Varma watchfully leaves this away going delivery.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drags his length back and angles ut across, outside off, Shubman Gill hangs back to defend. Gets an outside edge that races to the third man fence for four more runs.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All class by Shubman Gill! Mustafizur Rahman overpitches slightly, on off, Shubman Gill gets onto the front foot and presents a straight bat. Times the punch to perfection as he gets it past mid off for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Tilak Varma is off the mark in ODI cricket! On the off stump line, on a good length, Tilak Varma plants his foot forward. Gets squared up a bit and the ball rolls off the outer half to third man for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill is away! Full and angled across, around off, Shubman Gill presses forward ans times the drive to the left of mid off. Opens his account with a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl full, swinging in, on middle, Shubman Gill clips it along the ground to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Begins from over the wicket and hurls it full, at the stumps, Shubman Gill clips it straight to mid-wicket.
More pace as Mustafizur Rahman is brought into the attack from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Delivers it on a hard length again, shaping in, on middle, Tilak Varma tucks it in front of mid-wicket.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Tilak Varma stays on the back foot and lets the ball pass.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! A bit too straight as he slips it down leg, Tilak Varma lets it go for a wide.
0.4 over (0 Run) Oh, so close! On a good length, moving in, on middle, Tilak Varma looks to get on the front foot to defend. The ball jags back in and goes over the stumps.
0.3 over (0 Run) At 137 kph, banged in short, at the batter, Tilak Varma gets on his toes and fends it off his gloves on the leg side.
The debutant, Tilak Varma, walks out to bat at number 3.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A dream start for Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Bangladesh! What a wicket to get for the debutant. Bowls it on a good length, outside off, a hint of away shape, Rohit Sharma tries to carve it over the infield on the off side. The ball does not slide onto the bat and Rohit ends up chipping it straight to Anamul Haque at cover-point who does the rest. Not the start India were after.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Errs in line as he bowls it short and beyond the tramline on off, Rohit Sharma reaches out but does not connect. Wided.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shaping away, on a length, outside off, Rohit Sharma is half-forward and blocks it to cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Starts with a loosener does Tanzim Hasan Sakib as he sprays it full and down leg, Rohit Sharma misses the clip and the umpire calls it a wide.
