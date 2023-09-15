India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and on middle from around the wicket. Shakib Al Hasan edges it to the fielder at point for a dot to end the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Fuller and outside off with some outswing. Shakib Al Hasan swings but is beaten by the spin.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On length and on middle. Shakib Al Hasan defends it down the ground.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lofted away! Mohammad Shami bowls this one full and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan takes it on the up and lofts it over cover. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off with a hint of out swing. Shakib Al Hasan swings and misses due to the swing.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan pushes it to the fielder at point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shardul Thakur goes full with a hint of swing away from off. Anamul Haque looks to play it down the ground but is beaten by the swing.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short and just outside off. Anamul Haque comes down the ground and blocks it back to the bowler.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short and over leg. Shakib Al Hasan nudges it off to deep square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Shardul Thakur goes a touch fuller and outside off. Shakib Al Hasan times the drive perfectly under the diving fielder at mid off. Tilak Varma has a long chase but fails to keep the ball from meeting the fence for four runs.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On length and swinging onto middle. Shakib Al Hasan blocks it towards mid off.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan comes out to bat.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shardul Thakur strikes in his second over! Shardul Thakur bowls this short and in line over off. Tanzid Hasan tries to pull it on the on side but catches the bottom edge of his bat sending the ball onto the leg stump uprooting it. Shardul Thakur celebrates as he gets his first wicket of the day. Bangladesh are two wickets down.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off. Anamul Haque comes down the pitch and plays it opening the face of his blade to the fielder at point. A very good over from Mohammad Shami.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On length and outside off. Anamul Haque comes down the ground but doesn't offer a shot.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and on off. Anamul Haque defends solidly.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short again swinging in from outside off. Anamul Haque shoulder arms as the keeper collects the ball. Good bowling from Mohammad Shami.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Short and swinging in onto the pads. Anamul Haque misses his shot as the ball hits his thigh pads.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Mohammad Shami bowls this full and swinging away from leg. Anamul Haque misses the flick again as a wide is signaled.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and way down leg. Anamul Haque misses the flick and the umpire signals a wide.
Anamul Haque walks in at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a beauty! Mohammad Shami bowls this fuller and swings in onto off. Litton Das misreads the line and plays a half-hearted drive. He is beaten by the swing as the ball crashes into the off stump. Litton Das looks back disappointed and Mohammad Shami strikes to take the first wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Shardul Thakur bowls it on the hard length and swings away from off. Tanzid Hasan swings and misses as the keeper collects it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On length and on middle. Tanzid Hasan blocks it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Tanzid Hasan replicating the shot! Shardul Thakur with another full ball outside off. Tanzid Hasan opens up the face of his bat and sends the ball wide of mid off and all the way to the fence for another boundary.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Shardul Thakur goes full and swinging in onto off. Tanzid Hasan times the drive perfectly and in the gap through cover. The ball races away to the fence for four runs.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length and swinging in onto leg. Tanzid Hasan blocks it on the leg side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On length and swinging in from off. Tanzid Hasan comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
Shardul Thakur will steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short and on leg. Litton Das flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket to end the over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Mohammed Shami bowls this fuller and on off and middle. Tanzid Hasan drives it wide of mid off and sets off for a quick single. Ishan Kishan is quick to throw it directly at the stumps but the batter is safely in the crease.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fuller and angling outside off. Tanzid Hasan drives it to the fielder at cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) On length and outside leg. Tanzid Hasan tries to flick it but it nicks the pads and goes to the keeper.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and on leg. Tanzid Hasan pushes it to the left of the bowler.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to start the innings. Mohammad Shami bowls it short and on the thigh pad. Tanzid Hasan nudges it perfectly wide of the fielder at mid-wicket and all the way to the fence for a first ball boundary.
We are done with the pre-game formalities. The two umpires make their way out to the middle amidst clear skies. Rohit Sharma is seen giving final instructions in the Indian huddle before they disperse. Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan are the two openers for Bangladesh. Mohammad Shami is at the top of his mark and is raring to go. Two slips in place. Let's play...
We are moments away from the start of this clash, but before that, the match officials and the two sets of players will line up for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of India.
Bangladesh's skipper Shakib Al Hasan says that they were a bit confused but feels that it is not a bad opportunity to put runs on the board. Mentions that they have not done well with the bat and hopes to put on a good show. Shares that they had high expectations but have not performed to their potential. Reckons that if they do well, it will give them confidence. Informs that Tanzim Hasan Sakib is making his ODI debut. Adds that the guys who haven't played well are getting their opportunity. Ends bt saying that this tournament has been an eye-opener for them but has shown them where they want to improve.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, says that they will field first because he feels they want to experience batting under lights and the wicket looks good too. He adds that the wicket has something for everyone including being two-paced and says that it is a bit challenging. He adds that they need to adapt and be brave on a bowling pitch. He mentions that they want to give some game time and adds that there are 5 changes. He says that Tilak Varma makes his debut and Prasidh Krishna is also in along with Suryakumar Yadav. He ends by saying they want to have a good outing and not to compromise what they have achieved.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (WK), Tanzid Hasan (In for Mohammad Naim), Anamul Haque (In for Mushfiqur Rahim), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan (In for Hasan Mahmud), Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (On ODI debut) (In for Shoriful Islam), Mustafizur Rahman (In for Taskin Ahmed).
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (In for Virat Kohli), Tilak Varma (On ODI debut) (In for Hardik Pandya), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur (In for Kuldeep Yadav), Mohammad Shami (In for Jasprit Bumrah), Prasidh Krishna (In for Mohammed Siraj).
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Rohit Sharma and India have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside. He starts by saying that it is a breezy and pleasant afternoon in Colombo. Informs that this is the same surface which was used for the game between India and Pakistan. Shares that spinners have excelled under the lights more. Matthew Hayden joins him and says that this is a very hard surface. Reckons that there will be a good amount of bounce for the pacers. Feels that spinners will play a part during the middle overs.
Debut Alert - Live visuals show Tilak Varma being handed his maiden ODI cap by the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Having burst onto the scene through the T20I format, it will be interesting to see how the young sensation fares in the 50-over format. We have a debutant from Bangladesh as well, in the form of Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their last match in this tournament. They have a lot to think about with their squad, especially with the big tournament coming up. They have not performed as expected in this competition, which is a big concern for the selectors. They have had only one convincing win against the Afghans. The batting unit has been out of form, and they were not able to showcase their skills as expected. They will aim to end this tournament on a positive note and with a victory. This match will be a good chance for both teams to take something positive out of it. One will look to change their squad a little bit, while the other will want to end the season on a high. Stay with us as we bring you the toss and team news soon.
India are having a really good campaign so far. They were the first team to qualify for the finals after beating Sri Lanka in a very thrilling encounter. Their skipper, Rohit Sharma, is in good form and has scored three consecutive half-centuries. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are handling the middle order really well, along with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya cleaning things up and down the order. Jasprit Bumrah is having an amazing comeback and is bowling lethally. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also had a fantastic outing against the Lankans on a spinning track. Overall, the squad is looking great and balanced. Ahead of the ODI World Cup, this is a good chance for them to try out some of their players to determine their bench strength.
Hello and a very warm welcome, folks. We are down to the final league game of the 2023 Asia Cup, which is to be played in Colombo. The finalists, India, will take on Bangladesh, who are out of this tournament. This game is just a formality for both teams, as the finalists for the tournament have been decided.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Bangladesh are 28/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup 2023 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.