Ahead of the start of the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at Colombo on the reserve day, there are some discouraging signs from the Island nation that have put the possibility of finishing the game under doubt. The electrifying match between India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 was been called off and moved for a reserve day as rain did not allow any play after 24.1 overs on Sunday. The play was halted for almost four hours today as the rain kept on coming back. India will resume their innings today at 147/2, with Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) unbeaten. Skipper Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) had hit delightful fifties.

There was heavy rains in Colombo at 7 AM on the reserve day. The skies are extremely cloudy.

Moreover, the onfield faced immense damage as there were noticeable wet patches at the R Premadas Stadium, where the match is taking place. More rain will only make these patches worse, delay the game further or even cause an abandonment without any further action.

If this match is washed off, India and Pakistan will take one point each. Pakistan will move to the top of the Super Four standings with three points, having won against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka has already registered a win against Bangladesh too, worth two points, almost knocking them out of the competition.

In this case, India's next two matches against Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15) will be must-win matches for India and reach a total of five points.

Losing even one of these matches or two more washouts will reduce India to just three points, which will put India's qualifying chances in danger. It will be down to how the points table plays out for the rest of the teams due to their results, rain and net-run-rate if India is to qualify for the final with three points.

India vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan and India vs Bangladesh are the remaining fixtures before the finals on September 17 in Colombo.

