It was a special performance from star batter Virat Kohli as he slammed his 47th ODI century to guide the Indian cricket team to a massive win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday. Kohli, who scored 122 off just 94 deliveries, stitched together a record partnership with KL Rahul to take his side to a mammoth total of 356 for the loss of two wickets. Kohli's wife - Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma - was all praise for the star batter as she took to social media to post a special four-worded post.

Anushka shared a picture of Kohli with the caption - "Super knock, super guy" on Instagram.

Kohli termed his 47th ODI hundred as a classic example of playing second fiddle after not getting off to a good start in India's record 228-run win against Pakistan.

Kohli's lightning quick running between the wickets was mainly down to this exemplary fitness but he called those singles and doubles "easy runs" after racking up an unbeaten 122 off just 94 balls.

It was a typical Kohli hundred in which he accumulated the runs via 38 singles and 15 twos before changing gears towards the end of the innings.

"I always prepared my game in a way I can help the team. Today was a classic example of you don't get off to a good start... KL started better, I was trying to bring him on strike and playing second fiddle," said Kohli when asked about his innings.

Advertisement

"And yes, then after that I stepped up where I could. I take a lot of pride in fitness. Pushing for doubles are easy runs, compared to a big shot. It has paid off before, hope to continue in the same way," he added.

Talking about the partnership with Rahul, Kohli said: "Both KL and myself are both conventional players. And when you have him batting the way he was and me playing, its tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots. "We didn't think about the partnership too much, the idea was to 'keep batting.' It is one of the most memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well. He hit form for us straightaway, good for us (going into the World Cup)."

(With PTI inputs)