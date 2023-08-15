Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a very popular social media personality, are a power couple. They can often sharing viral posts on social media. Chahal was part of the limited overs teams which played in the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies. India's last two T20Is were played in Miami, Florida. Chahal's wife Dhanashree also reached Miami on the occasion and attended one of the games. She witnessed the game in Lauderhil, Miami, and was left stunned by the "dedication" of the spectators. "Match in Miami. Was stunned to see such dedicated & wonderful fans in Miami," read the post of Dhanashree.

Now, Chahal has posted another photo on his instagram story. It has the image of Dhanashree and the caption reads, "Hi Date @Dhanashree9"

With the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 yet to be announced, there is a lot of intrigue on whether Chahal will be picked. The Asia Cup 2023 squad will give an idea about what India World Cup squad might look like. 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa said that he would pick both Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal in the squad.

"I would pick both Chahal and Kuldeep for the World Cup. Kuldeep is a much-improved bowler, and I would love to have him as an option in the team because every time he has got an opportunity, he has performed. He has performed out of his skin. I certainly think Kuldeep should also be an option. Kuldeep and Chahal are equally dangerous. Kuldeep and Chahal will be dangerous in the World Cup if given opportunities," Uthappa told Times of India.

The former India star mentioned that preceding tours ahead of the World Cup will be crucial.

"A loss in the series (vs Ireland) will affect the team very much. This is a T20I series and India will be playing a lot of T20 cricket before the T20 World Cup next year. There will be a lot of preparations. If India can get to a place where they have a few games left before the World Cup (ODI WC), they will have a team finalised, they will have an assured 15 members finalised, and they will find themselves in a good position. India at home are definitely favourites," Uthappa said.