After winning the Player of the Match award for his 94-ball 122 knock, India's batting talisman Virat Kohli stated that he is prepared to return to the pitch on Tuesday and added that playing Test cricket will aid his recovery and enable him to play for a third straight day. Just like several of Kohli's previous knocks, this outstanding century against one of his favourite opponents Pakistan came with its share of remarkable records. Kohli went from 50 off 55 balls to an unbeaten 122 in 94 balls, smashing 72 runs off his last 39 balls to lift India to a tall total in the rain-interrupted Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan. Batting alongside KL Rahul, Kohli was in top form as the duo dominated Pakistan's bowling attack.

"I was pushing for those runs and happy for it, but I was thinking I need to play at 3 pm tomorrow," Virat Kohli said in a post-match presentation.

"It is the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery," he added.

Kohli's vintage performance and Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

KL Rahul received high plaudits from Kohli for scoring 111 runs in his first international game following a five-month injury layoff.

"Both KL and I are both conventional players. And when you have him batting the way he was and me playing, it's tough to break these partnerships because we don't play fancy shots. We didn't think about the partnership too much, the idea was to 'keep batting.' It is one of the most memorable partnerships we've had and for Indian cricket as well. He hit form for us straightaway, good for us," Kohli added.

Coming to the match, fiery centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul powered India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Kuldeep bagged his second ODI five-for as India clinched a huge 228-run win - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn't come out to bat in Pakistan's chase.

With this mammoth victory, India clinched the top spot in of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s table, and they will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.

