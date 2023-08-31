Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Opts To Bat vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and has opted to bat against hosts Sri Lanka. And Pakistan's one-sided win over Bangladesh in the first match of the continental extravaganza, this hame promises to be a much closer fight. The possibility of rain during the game makes it even more tricky affair. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka mentioned the point during the toss. Both teams are without some of their top players, who are either out due to injuries or sickness. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:37 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Toss time!Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and has opted to bat against Sri Lanka!
- 14:28 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Talk about India vs Pakistan!Interest this year remains focused on the rivalry between India and Pakistan, with potential for Asian cricket's two giants to face each other three times before the World Cup. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was unfazed by the India-Pakistan hype. "They are the favourites, so people will talk about them more," Shakib said.
- 14:26 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Shanaka speaks!Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and fast-bowler Dushmantha Chameera will sit out the tournament after being named in the original 15-member squad but Shanaka said his team remained confident. "There is no pressure at all," he said.
- 14:21 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Who is Anamul?Anamul, whose last ODI appearance for Bangladesh was in December against India, was due to join the Bangladesh squad later Wednesday ahead of their opening match against the co-hosts Sri Lanka in Kandy on Thursday.The 30-year-old right-hander has played 44 one-day internationals and scored 1,254 runs, including three centuries.
- 14:15 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Perfectly summed up!
- 14:14 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Injury set back for BangladeshBangladesh suffered an Asia Cup setback Wednesday as batsman Liton Das was ruled out of the tournament with viral fever. The Bangladesh Cricket Board said Liton had been unable to travel and named Anamul Haque as his replacement.
- 14:03 (IST)Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka