Pakistan captain Babar smashed a stunning 151 off 131 balls to set up a big win for his team in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday. During his knock, Babar achieved multiple milestones. He now has the highest individual score by a captain in the Asia Cup, surpassing Virat Kohli in the elite list. Kohli had scored 136 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match in 2014. Babar also registered the second-best score by a batter in the tournament

Kohli still holds the record for scoring the highest knock of 183 in the tournament. Babar surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh, who scored 144 earlier.

Babar is now just one century away from equalizing with Saeed Anwar on scoring the most number of centuries for Pakistan in a one-day international. The former Pakistan batter Saeed has smashed 20 hundred in his ODI career while Babar is just one century behind as he has 19 centuries under his belt.

The Pakistan skipper also joined the elite club of the highest hundred-getters for Pakistan in all formats. He became the fourth player with the most centuries along with Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, and Azhar Ali. He has 31 centuries so far in all the formats. Younis Khan is the leading Pakitan batter with 41 hundred.

On Wednesday, Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan.

Babar scored his 19th ODI hundred while Ahmed scored his maiden ton as Pakistan piled up 342-6 in 50 overs.

The home team then bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4-27.

