The decision taken by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to include a reserve day only for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday was met with a lot of criticism on social media. The group stage match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain and the authorities decided to add a reserve day in order to make sure that the cricket fans could enjoy the much-anticipated encounter. However, with no other Super 4 game having a reserve day, fans were quick to point out the partiality on display and called for all matches to be treated equally in the competition.

"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo," the ACC said in a statement.

Some reports claiming that there will be a reserve day only for the game between India & Pakistan scheduled on 10th SEPT. If it turns out true, then it is just shameful for cricket.



They used to indirectly give us the direction that the broadcasters only care about IND-PAK in… — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 8, 2023

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement added.

How can u discriminate against the other 2 teams if the news of Ind v Pak game having a reserve day is indeed true.

And how can ICC even recognise such a tournament if 2 teams have an unfair advantage of gaining an extra pt if some games of other teams are washed out ! — Prithvi (@Puneite_) September 8, 2023

The Asia Cup final, to be played on September 17, already has been provided with a reserve day considering the heavy rains in the Lankan capital.

In such an eventuality, the ACC said spectators can hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid on the reserve day.

ACC, PCB and BCCI have made a joke out of #AsiaCup2023. How come only #INDvPAK has a reserve day, and other games don't? India or Pakistan are not the defending champs as well, so why special treatment? Dismal state of affairs #CricketTwitter — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) September 8, 2023

Recently, the PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf had written to ACC chairman Jay Shah, demanding compensation for allegedly losing out considerable money on gate receipts due to poor crowd response for matches in the island nation.

While there is not even remotest of chance of ACC giving any compensation to PCB, the reserve day is the most amicable settlement that could have been reached amidst rising tension between continental body and the tournament hosts.

(With PTI inputs)