The Asia Cup 2023 is just round the corner and cricket fans around the world are waiting for the high-profile match between India and Pakistan. The two sides stopped playing bilateral series since 2012-13 and it is only at continental and international tournaments where the supporters can see these two sides face each other. Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam opened up about the highly-anticipated match and how the two teams gear up for such a match. "The India-Pakistan match has always been a rivalry. The entire world experiences the match and enjoys it. Even we enjoy it a lot. I feel that the level of cricket is very good and competitive. Fans miss the India-Pakistan match and both teams always give their 100 percent," Babar said on Star Sports.

Earlier, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar had his say on the comparisons between Babar and Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli.

“Absolutely, and we can expect that to happen again. Just one thing that you know people like Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have had to deal with that they've had long careers and they sort of have spanned over 10 15 years and anytime there's been a rising star, he's been compared to a guy who's been in the race for a long time. So sometimes it can be a little unfair but the greatness of these two guys is that they maintain that standard that the best performance of a rising player is equated with it,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan'.

“Yes, both very good players. One obviously in his prime younger but coming to these kind of platform we want to say Virat Kohli and see with the format that we have here not the T20 format, Asia Cup this time round you might just see a bit Babar Azam and maybe show his place as well,” he added.