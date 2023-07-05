The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test has formed divided opinions on internet. While some are backing Alex Carey for his smart approach, others are criticising the wicketkeeper and the Australian cricket team for effecting such a dismissal. After ducking a slow bouncer from Cameron Green, Bairstow had immediately left his crease to have a chat with Ben Stokes in the middle. This is when Carey threw the ball at the stumps and appealed for the wicket of Bairstow. The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire ruled it out.

Amid the raging debate that had 'spirit of cricket' at centre, a video of Jonny Bairstow stumping out a rival batter in a cheeky fashion went viral. The clip that was of a County match showed Nottinghamshire batter Samit Patel leaving a delivery during a match against Yorkshire. Bairstow, who was wicketkeeping, waited and removed the bails only when Patel's foot raised in the air, stumping the Nottinghamshire batter.

"What a fantastic stumping, an opportunistic piece of work?" the anchor can be heard as asking Bairstow.

"It is just one of those things that is within the rules of the game and that is how it is," he replied.

Well, well, well



"It's within the rules of the game and that's how it is!" - Bairstow 2014#Bairstow#Ashes23



Thanks for the heads up @YallopDiana pic.twitter.com/aNX1KeZIkW — Andy Lee (@andytomlee) July 4, 2023

A lot has happened since the controversial stumping of Bairstow in the second Ashes Test. While coaches of both the sides put forward their views on the matter, the former and current cricketers are also being vocal with what they think about the dismissal.

(With PTI Inputs)