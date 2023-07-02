Legendary Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath was left disappointment by the third umpire's decision on a controversial catch taken by Mitchell Starc on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test. During England's chase of 371 runs in the final innings of the game, Ben Duckett got an edge and Starc took a diving catch at fine third man region. Upon finishing the catch, the Australia star had a big smile on his face, confident that he did enough to send the England batter packing.

However, replays revealed that Starc had touched the ground with the ball while balancing his body after grabbing the ball in hand. The third umpire felt that the catch wasn't clean and he thus ruled it not out.

"I'm sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I've ever seen. He's got that under control, the ball is under control. I'm sorry, I've seen everything this game has to offer, if that is not out, then every other catch that has ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace. I'm sorry, that is a disgrace. I've seen everything now. I cannot believe that. That is ridiculous. If that ball is not under control, that is ridiculous," said McGrath on BBC Test Match Special.

Talking about the game, Ben Stokes' valiant century went in vain as Australia defeated England by 43 runs at Lord's, London. England were bundled out for 327 runs in their chase of 371 in the fourth innings on Sunday.

With the win, Australia took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. England, who needed 257 runs on the final day with six wickets in hand, lost the plot after the wicket of Stokes.