Australia's cricketing icon David Warner's future in the longest format of the game has been under question for a while now. After the southpaw struggled to click in the first three Tests of the Ashes assignment against England, questions arose over his place in the team too. After the conclusion of the Leeds Test, Warner's wife Candice shared a cryptic post on Instagram, sugesting her husband's career in the longest format of the game might have already come to a conclusion.

While Warner himself hasn't suggested if he plans to call time on his Test career after the Ashes series, his wife's posts certainly hints at that.

"The end of an era for us touring with test cricket, it's been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you @davidwarner31," Candice wrote on Insta while sharing a picture of the entire Warner family.

After the third Test in Leeds, Australia skipper Pat Cummins refused to give sureity on Warner's place in the team.

In the press conference after the match, Cummins even admitted that the return of Cameron Green is possible for the Manchester Test.

"You keep all options open," Cummins told media. "We've got nine or 10 days now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days.

"But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh [Hazlewood] will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI."

With Mitchell Marsh scoring a century in the Headingly encounter, his place in the playing XI is all but certain. In such a case, Green's possible return is likely to cost Warner his place in the team.